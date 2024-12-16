Natural Power appoints Head of Asset Management

Matthew replaces Alistair Parlett who has been with Natural Power for more than 20 years and retires on 20th December.



Joining the team from Ventolines, where he was Head of Asset Management, Matthew was also previously Head of Asset Management at BayWa r.e. and brings his extensive experience across a 2GW portfolio including wind, solar PV, and BESS. He also previously worked for Natural Power in 2014 and 2015 as a wind farm site manager.Rob Brown, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "Alistair has been an integral part of the Natural Power team for more than two decades and will be sorely missed. We wish him a long and happy retirement."Whilst we are sad to see Alistair depart, we are excited about what Matthew brings to our business with his return to the team. As our asset management portfolio continues to expand, Matthew has an exciting opportunity ahead."Matthew added: "I'm delighted to rejoin Natural Power and take on leadership of the asset management team. I look forward to supporting our portfolio growth and strengthening our service provision across a range of technologies, as we remain at the forefront of driving the energy transition forward in a flexible and sustainable way. I wish Alistair all the best in his retirement."Stephen Brignall, Director of Natural Power Services, added: "A well-deserved retirement awaits Alistair, and I and the whole Natural Power Service team, wish him all the best. With the addition of Matthew to the senior NPS team, we are well positioned to drive forward into 2025 and beyond, focussing on our industry leading renewables strategies and services."Asset management at Natural PowerOnce renewable projects move to the operational phase, our multi-disciplinary team supports owners to maximise their assets and keep them safe, reliable, and compliant. Our office-based team works closely with the on-site teams to effectively manage inspections, electrical network operations, maintenance, and emergency response activities, and they capture this via operational reporting supported by data from our 24/7 control centre.