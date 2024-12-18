Bluewater Battery Logistics Partners with HazMat Consulting

Los Angeles, CA - December 10, 2024 - Bluewater Battery Logistics, a leader in battery lifecycle management, is thrilled to announce an official partnership with HazMat Consulting. Bluewater is helping battery manufacturers, dealers and end-users to successfully navigate the complexities of evolving DOT-regulated battery logistics landscape. This is a significant step forward for Bluewater and its customers, as well as for the development of the second-life battery market. This collaboration, solidified after two years of successful cooperation, aims to enhance safe and DOT-compliant battery redistribution and recycling services across the United States.



More Headlines Articles

As battery manufacturing continues to surge, regulatory development has been reactive trying to keep up with the rapid technological advancements in the industry. This partnership with HazMat Consulting will empower Bluewater customers to effectively navigate the complexities of compliance and safety in an evolving regulatory landscape."Battery technology is advancing rapidly, and with it comes a myriad of challenges in applying regulations in a real world," said Ben Firestone, CEO of Bluewater Battery Logistics. "Our partnership with HazMat Consulting provides our clients with the top expertise needed to stay safe and compliant while optimizing their battery management strategies."Bluewater Battery Logistics has established itself as a premier provider of tailored solutions for the resale, reuse, repurposing, and recycling of batteries in both stationery and mobility applications, as well as solar panels. With tens of millions of batteries managed to date, the company tackles issues related to surplus, used, end-of-life, and damaged batteries, particularly lithium-ion types.Through this partnership, Bluewater aims to offer enhanced lifecycle management solutions, ensuring that clients can maximize the value of their battery assets while adhering to safety and transportation regulations."With over 100 MW of energy storage systems decommissioned and recycled, Bluewater is trusted by leading companies in the utility-scale energy storage space," added Firestone. "This partnership will further strengthen our position in the market and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."Bluewater Battery Logistics operates from its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, and collaborates with partners and customers globally to provide customized solutions that meet diverse energy storage needs.About Bluewater Battery Logistics:Bluewater Battery Logistics is a leading battery lifecycle management company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for battery resale, reuse, repurposing, and recycling. With a commitment to sustainability and safety, Bluewater has managed tens of millions of batteries, ensuring effective solutions for electric vehicles, material handling equipment, and more.About HazMat Consulting:HazMat Safety Consulting specializes in applying decades of domestic and international regulatory experience, bringing innovations to the market, and helping companies simplify the complex world of Dangerous Goods compliance and logistics. The HazMat Safety team, as former regulators, has a deep understanding of regulatory history and application in the lithium battery industry.