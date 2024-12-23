CS Energy Achieves Notable 2 GW Milestone in Operational Solar

CS Energy, a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) renewable energy company that develops, designs and builds optimized solar, energy storage, and emerging energy projects, announced that it has reached a two-gigawatt (2 GW) milestone in operational solar projects. The company has designed and installed 263 projects in 19 states, with a primary footprint in the Northeast region, including New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. CS Energy has also completed projects totaling more than 650 megawatt-hours (MWh) in operating energy storage.



"We are proud to celebrate this remarkable milestone in our company's history," says Matthew Skidmore, CS Energy's Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement is a reflection of our entire team's hard work and dedication to building a sustainable future powered by clean, renewable energy."New York has been a key state for CS Energy, which has built over 780 MW in New York in the past 5 years. Another recent success includes a solar project on an EPA Superfund Site in Mount Olive, New Jersey.The 2 GW accomplishment comes as CS Energy garners additional recognition from the solar industry. CS Energy finished 2023 as the number one commercial solar installer in the United States with a 5.3 percent market share, according to the Wood Mackenzie U.S. PV Leaderboard. Wood Mackenzie also placed the company as the number three community solar installer with a 4.3 percent market share. In 2024, CS Energy once again made Solar Power World magazine's annual list of Top Solar Contractors, ranking top in the Northeast leaderboards.CS Energy was founded in 2004, and quickly established a strong presence in its key geographic markets for commercial and utility-scale solar. The company is known for streamlining the solar project development process on behalf of clients and maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety. Specifically, the company executes projects from pre-NTP through close-out phases for greater efficiency and ROI, and has an in-house supply chain team that leverages buying power from existing relationships. The company has primarily grown through referrals and positive word of mouth."We are grateful to the many clients who have placed their trust in us over the years and continue to be long-term partners," says Skidmore. "We remain committed to delivering quality and creating value for all stakeholders as we work toward our next GW in solar development."About CS EnergyCS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) renewable energy company that develops, designs and builds optimized solar, energy storage, and emerging energy projects. CS Energy has successfully designed and installed over 2 GW of solar and 650 MWh of energy storage projects across the United States. Owned by American Securities, a leading US private equity firm, CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders as a trusted and long-term partner.