Decarbon8-US Impact Fund Drives Investment of Over $800,000 into Three Renewable Energy Startups

E8 Angels, a nonprofit cleantech angel investing community of over 130 members, announced that they attracted over $800,000 of investment into three companies chosen for the philanthropic fund, Decarbon8-US 2024, through both philanthropic and direct investment. The Decarbon8-US program is run by E8 and administered by 501(c)(3) Realize Impact.



Inspired by the COP28 goal to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, the 2024 Decarbon8-US theme was Renewable Energy. It was a record year of investment and applications, with over 80 applicants from across the US and Canada. Following diligence completed by a team of over 20 E8 members, technical fellows, and experts, three companies were chosen: Atlas Power Technologies, Cecilia, and Pecos Wind Power. The winners, representing companies focused on energy storage, community-scaled wind turbines, clean hydrogen, and carbon nanotubes, presented at E8's annual meeting in Seattle, sharing the opportunity for co-investment from E8 member-investors. Philanthropic and direct investment dollars resulted in $800,000 deployed across the three companies.As the largest cleantech angel investing group in the United States, E8 has facilitated over $64 million in investment into over 160 portfolio companies. Many have gone on to have successful exits and acquisitions while fulfilling E8's mission to accelerate the transition to a cleaner and greener future."We are thrilled to welcome Decarbon8 as a partner in Atlas Power Technologies' journey to revolutionize energy storage. Their investment underscores the critical role impact-driven funds play in advancing clean energy solutions. With Decarbon8's support, we are poised to accelerate the commercialization of our dry electrode technology for both supercapacitors and batteries and contribute meaningfully to global decarbonization efforts. Together, we aim to drive innovation, expand into new markets, and create lasting environmental and economic impacts," said Mitchell Miller, CEO of Atlas Power Technologies.As the organization closes the 2024 cycle, E8 is thrilled to announce the Decarbon8-US 2025 theme: Software and AI for Climate. "This year's record-breaking investments demonstrate the tremendous impact we can achieve by uniting philanthropy, angel investing, and cleantech innovation. As we celebrate these successes in renewable energy, we're equally excited to launch next year's Decarbon8-US Fund focused on Software and AI for climate. This next chapter will spotlight the transformative potential of digital solutions to accelerate decarbonization and create a more sustainable future," said Karin Kidder, Executive Director of E8.Decarbon8-US accepts donations of any amount throughout the year. Company applications for Decarbon8-US 2025 will open in May 2025.E8 & Decarbon8-US receive support from climate leaders, including the University of Washington's Clean Energy Institute, Washington State University, K&L Gates, CleanTech Alliance, JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, and the Stolte Family Foundation.About E8E8 is a nonprofit membership community whose mission is to accelerate the transition to a prosperous and cleaner world by investing in and nurturing emerging cleantech enterprises. Since 2006, we have invested over $64M into 160+ cleantech companies in the US and Canada. Our flexible program supports various types of investors and asset classes, including direct angel for-profit investing and a philanthropic fund dedicated to accelerating decarbonization and climate mitigation. E8's community and investment offerings are grounded in a belief in the capacity of innovative enterprises and technologies to amplify both positive returns and impact.About Decarbon8-USDecarbon8-US is an impact fund that accepts philanthropic donations and grants, making equity and debt investments in early-stage companies aligned with decarbonization priorities. Deals are sourced through annual thematic calls for proposals launched in late spring with the investments made in early fall. The Decarbon8-US program is run by E8 Angels and administered by 501(c)(3) Realize Impact.