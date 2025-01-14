Hansen Strengthens Community Solar Reach Across the United States, Targets New Growth Opportunities

Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, utilities, communications, and media industries, is proud to announce that its Hansen CIS Community Solar Solution now supports customers across ten US states, with Colorado and Illinois being the latest additions to its expanding footprint.



These two states are investing significantly to enable access for more Americans to more renewable energy options. Colorado has its Colorado Solar for All program and is focused on modernizing its Community Solar program; Illinois aims to have 50 per cent of its electricity sourced from renewable sources by 2040, with initiatives ranging from its Future Energy Jobs Act and Illinois Solar for All.According to a recent study by the NREL (National Renewable Energy Laboratory), the technical potential for community solar in the United States points to Community Solar theoretically growing to serve all residential electricity customers who are unable to adopt behind-the-meter solar power, including low- to moderate-income households.Bobby Slaton, Executive Vice President, Americas for Energy & Utilities at Hansen explains: "Community Solar opens up the ability to be part of the renewable energy future to all Americans. Strong software developers like Hansen are best-placed to support the developers of community solar farms with software that complies with state-by-state legislation. Hansen is proud to have been an early entrant in the Community Solar market, managing solar farm customer acquisition and management through its scalable and secure software platform."Veteran solar developer and infrastructure company, Cenergy Power, is leveraging Hansen's Community Solar Solution in Maine, with plans to expand into other states.Chad Chahbazi, Senior Vice President for Project & Business Development at Cenergy Power, says: "At Cenergy, we required secure, scalable, and best-of-breed software solutions, for our Community Solar assets. We have found a like-minded partner in Hansen. With their track record of excellence, rolling out specific solutions for Community Solar providers in the United States, their product suite addresses our needs - for both the present and the future. Additionally, their market knowledge and commercial focus with respect to community solar asset management makes them an excellent partner for us."Gridwealth, formerly Hampshire Power, Nautilus Energy and MC2 are among other Community Solar providers who are expanding across the United States with Hansen. Areas include the States of Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Maine, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. Hansen is ready to support customers as they further expand into Washington, Oregon, Nevada, California, New Mexico, Virginia, and New Hampshire.To learn more about Hansen, and its Community Solar Solution, visit www.hansencx.com.About HansenHansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water, and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.For more information, visit www.hansencx.com