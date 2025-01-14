Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Highlights Dynamic Activities for 2025 Flagship Event

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the premier tradeshow and conference series for solar + storage professionals, today shared details on new networking and professional development activities taking place at its 2025 flagship event February 25-27 in San Diego, CA.



​​​Port of San Diego Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal Site Tour*: This pre-conference tour takes place Monday, February 24, participants will take a guided bus tour of the Port of San Diego's sustainable maritime innovations, including their microgrid, electric cranes and tugboats, and zero-emission cargo equipment.Networking Luncheon*: On Tuesday, February 25, participating attendees, industry leaders, and experts will engage in meaningful conversations and make new professional connections.Powerful Perspectives Luncheon*: On Wednesday, February 26, participants will gain key insights and connect across disciplines to share their experience.Solar Battle of the Bands*: On Wednesday, February 26, IESNA's Official After Party featuring the Solar Battle of the Bands will take over Moonshine Flats. Co-hosted with the California Solar & Storage Association, the crowd-favorite event will combine networking, hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and a live music competition.Connection Lounge: Throughout the event, participants can use IESNA's mobile app (powered with AI matchmaking) to find new contacts with related interests and schedule meetings in this dedicated space. Access is included for all passholders.Solar Games: Held over three days, the Solar Games will task install teams from across North America with building residential solar + storage systems live in the IESNA expo hall—with the winning team taking home $10,000 and the title of Solar Games Champion. Access is included for all passholders."Networking is a top objective for IESNA attendees," said Beckie Kier, Event Director, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "With a range of onsite activities, participants can engage as best fits their goals, schedules, and preferences—building connections, gaining new experiences, and having fun, too."Secure Your AccessIn addition to these activities, IESNA 2025 will feature a focused exhibit hall showcasing over 550 exhibitors spanning solar, storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Industry-leading companies include Canadian Solar, Enphase Energy, LONGi, SolarEdge, and more.To secure your access to IESNA and add ticketed activities to your pass, register in advance.*Denotes that space is limited and advanced purchase is required.About Intersolar & Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) is the premier US-based tradeshow and conference series focused on solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing. Committed to empowering clean energy innovation, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and a results-driven exhibit hall experience. The flagship event takes place February 25-27, 2025, in San Diego, California; the IESNA Texas regional event takes place November 18-19, 2025, in Grapevine, Texas. To learn more, visit intersolar.us.In November 2024, the IESNA portfolio of events acquired Midwest Solar Expo, which showcases the latest renewable energy innovations in the heart of the Midwest and expands the IESNA series into this important market. The next edition of Midwest Solar Expo will be held on June 9-11, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. To learn more, visit midwestsolarexpo.com.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: divcom.com.