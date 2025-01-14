S-5! Recognized as a Best Workplace in Colorado Springs Gazette’s Employee Survey

(Colorado Springs, Colorado - Jan. 14, 2024) S-5!, the global leader in solar attachment solutions for metal roofs, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the "Best Workplaces" in Colorado Springs, as determined by an employee survey conducted by the Gazette newspaper in partnership with the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation and Monster.com.



With its corporate office based in Colorado Springs, S-5! employees participated in a comprehensive workplace survey. Employees offered feedback across several categories including engagement, people, communication, management, process and strategy. Respondents were asked to rate their agreement with a variety of statements on a scale of strongly disagree to strongly agree. The survey also included open-ended questions to capture as many perspectives as possible.The survey revealed that S-5! employees highly value the company's focus on innovation. The company also earned top marks for its transparent communication about important decisions and its commitment to social responsibility. Additionally, S-5! was praised for its strong values, ethical practices, and the senior management team's deep understanding of the company's daily operations.One employee commented, "After six prior jobs I feel more at home and more productive because I feel more connected here - connected to the goals of the company as well as committed to helping all the team succeed.Now in its eighth year, The Gazette's Best Workplaces Awards recognize the city's top employers. This year, more than 521 nominations were received, representing 179 organizations, spanning public, private, nonprofit and government sectors. S-5! was recognized in the mid-size company category.Boulder-based data collection and analysis firm, Data Joe LLC, analyzed the survey responses and identified finalists in each category based on quantitative cores derived from employee feedback. The anonymized data was also shared with companies to provide them with valuable insights into how their employees feel about the workplace."We are thrilled to be named a Best Workplace by our colleagues and the Colorado Springs Gazette," said Vicky Smith, S-5! Corporate Director of Human Resources. "At S-5!, we are committed to fostering an environment where employees feel supported, engaged and empowered. We take pride in proactively addressing workforce challenges, continually strengthening our ability to attract and retain the best talent in the industry."About S-5!Since 1992, S-5! has been the leading authority on attachment solutions for metal roofs. S-5!'s lifetime zero-penetration clamps and brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A. at its own manufacturing plant, S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on 2.5 million metal roofs, including 8GW of solar in 86 countries worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, www.S-5.com.