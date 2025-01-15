Offshore Energy Sector Revitalizing American Industries, Creating New Jobs

BALTIMORE — Oceantic Network, the leading nonprofit working to advance the offshore renewable energy industry and its U.S. supply chain, today announced the release of a new report, "Offshore Energy at Work." The publication tells the stories of American shipyards, factories, and ports where thousands of people are building the infrastructure necessary to deliver reliable, homegrown energy and meet our country's growing power needs.



To inform the publication, Oceantic traveled across the country in 2024, collecting photos and videos that provide a firsthand look at how states and companies are bringing American ingenuity and resilience to this burgeoning, domestic offshore wind industry. The stories collected focus on the people delivering this energy revolution, such as welders, engineers, and shipbuilders — all part of the nearly 2,000 supplier contracts that today span a national supply chain. Their hard work, combined with critical private-sector investments, is yielding remarkable local economic transformations and strengthening the nation's energy security.The report also features data tracked by Oceantic Network that shows how the industry is helping to advance our skilled workforce, enabling shipyards to build bigger and more globally competitive vessels, revitalizing our ports with advanced industrial capabilities, and sparking new opportunities across the country in manufacturing and steel production. That includes:• A $25 billion wave of supply chain investments that has fueled significant growth in shipbuilding and steel production.• The widespread impact of the industry's 40-state supply chain.• $1.8 billion in vessel orders across 21 U.S. shipyards.Through "Offshore Energy at Work", readers will meet companies like Gulf shipbuilder Edison Chouest, which put about 600 Americans to work building a first-of-its-kind vessel; South Carolina cable manufacturer Nexans, which increased its employee count by more than 200% due to new offshore wind contracts; and steel fabricator LJUNGSTRÖM, which grew its payroll by more than 87% after investing $15 million to transform its longtime facility in Allegany County, New York."The American offshore wind energy industry is creating thousands of jobs across a national supply chain, driving billions in supply chain investments, and delivering reliable, homegrown energy to meet our country's growing power needs while ensuring energy security for decades," said Liz Burdock, CEO of Oceantic Network. "This report tells a story of success, momentum, American ingenuity, and grit. Offshore wind energy is creating skilled jobs, revitalizing once-forgotten economies, and offering new opportunities for personal growth and economic prosperity, proving that when offshore wind is working, so is America.""Offshore Energy at Work" is available to read online.https://oceantic.org/offshore-energy-at-work/