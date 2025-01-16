Market leading WindSonic 2-axis wind sensors now easier to integrate into more systems

Renowned for their accuracy and reliability, the WindSonic 2-axis anemometers are used extensively in applications that require integration into larger management and control systems across industries such as construction, renewable energy, manufacturing, and environmental monitoring.

Lymington, 16 January 2025 - Gill Instruments, announced today an update to its market-leading WindSonic 2-axis wind sensors, WindSonic and WindSonic 75 both now have Modbus output alongside existing output options.



More Headlines Articles

Renowned for their accuracy and reliability, the WindSonic 2-axis anemometers are used extensively in applications that require integration into larger management and control systems across industries such as construction, renewable energy, manufacturing, and environmental monitoring.These applications include:• Building and infrastructure management including bridges, tunnels and skyscrapers - including the world's tallest, the Burj Khalifa;• Large renewable energy installations, including solar and wind farms, requiring connected networks for monitoring, system management and maintenance;• Industrial automation, using PLCs and SCADA systems;• Environmental monitoring systems, integrating with other sensors to provide comprehensive weather and environmental data including World Meteorological Organisation (WMO)-compliant gust measurement - a parameter increasingly required to inform and control systems in extreme weather conditions.Luke Perkins, Chief Product Officer, Gill Group, said:"This update is part of Gill's commitment to ongoing product development and innovation. This release builds on other recent improvements that continue to enhance the WindSonic parameters and features, while ensuring the trusted performance and reliability for which they are known. Infrastructure managers, energy operators, plant supervisors and environmental monitoring technicians will benefit from easier integration of collected data into their management and control systems".WindSonic wind sensors are selected across the world for applications requiring:• Well proven accuracy and reliability;• Low maintenance for low total cost of ownership;• Models and outputs to suit most applications.Find out more: https://gillinstruments.com/compare-2-axis-anemometers/windsonic-2axis/