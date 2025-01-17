Solas Energy® Achieves 75 GW Milestone for Due Diligence Services

Solas Energy, a leader in renewable energy consulting services to support the energy transition, today announced the successful completion of more than 75 GW of due diligence consulting services on projects throughout Canada, the United States, Europe, and other international markets. Solas Energy acts as key technical advisor for investors and renewable energy project developers in the acquisition of wind, solar, and energy storage infrastructure projects. The company's due diligence services include full-scope review of projects in development, under construction, and in operations. Solas Energy's technical due diligence areas range from land and stakeholder assessments, permitting, interconnection, and technology assessments, to performance, operating cost, siting, layout, and constructability reviews.



Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO - Solas Energy - US, shared "Due diligence is about helping our clients achieve their investment and growth objectives while mitigating risk in a cost-effective manner. Our due diligence efforts often lead to our clients getting the right asset price. Just as importantly, the comprehensive risks identified through our work lead our clients to make different investment decisions. This significant 75 GW milestone represents potential investment of more than $65 billion in energy infrastructure. We thank our clients for the tremendous trust they place in us as key advisors for their critical investment decisions."Paula McGarrigle, President and CEO - Solas Energy - Canada, added, "Our reputation as a trusted partner for renewable energy investors and project developers makes Solas Energy an excellent choice for advising on acquisitions. To-date, with our full scope of services, Solas Energy has played a role in supporting 35% of the total installed utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage capacity throughout the US and Canada."In addition to due diligence advisory work, Solas Energy provides comprehensive services to support the construction and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage systems throughout North America. To date, the company has supported the due diligence, development, or construction management of more than 115 GW of clean energy projects, including gigawatt-plus installations.About Solas EnergySolas Energy leads the renewable energy industry with comprehensive strategy and consulting services to support the energy transition throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans the development and management of utility-scale projects involving wind, solar, energy storage, hydrogen, and zero-emission vehicle mobility. Since 2009, Solas Energy has served as a trusted partner for project development, construction management, and climate change advisory services, supporting over 115 GW of renewable energy projects. The company provides its clients with the technical expertise needed to effectively mitigate the risks associated with complex engineering, financing, contracting, and other operational challenges of large-scale renewable energy and navigating the intricacies of climate change policy. Solas Energy maintains offices in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. More information about the company can be found at https://solasenergy.com.