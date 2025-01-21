NovaSource Power Services Strengthens Industry Ties by Joining Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)

NovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource"), the world's largest solar operations and maintenance ("O&M") provider, is proud to announce its membership in the Solar Energy Industries Association ("SEIA").



With a portfolio of over 30GW of utility-scale solar and battery storage projects, NovaSource brings to SEIA's diverse membership unparalleled expertise, extensive industry knowledge, and a strong track record of optimizing renewable energy assets."Joining SEIA aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering a renewable world," stated Timo Moeller, Chief Commercial Officer of NovaSource Power Services. "As the benchmark for solar O&M globally, we look forward to collaborating with SEIA and its members to shape policies, overcome market barriers, and accelerate the adoption of solar energy across North America and beyond."This partnership will enhance both organizations' efforts to drive the growth and success of the solar energy industry. NovaSource's extensive expertise and top position in solar O&M will offer valuable insights into SEIA's efforts to advocate set of standards, benchmark key initiatives, and help shaping industry's best practices. In turn, SEIA's vast resources, network, and influence will empower NovaSource to further optimize renewable energy assets, foster innovation, and accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. Together, the collaboration will strengthen industry leadership, promote policy advancements, and create new opportunities for growth across the solar sector.NovaSource's membership in SEIA reinforces its position as an industry leader and total assets optimization provider demonstrating company's dedication to fostering growth and excellence in the solar sector. This collaboration will undoubtedly contribute to the continued expansion and success of solar energy in the United States and around the world.About NovaSource Power ServicesNovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource"), a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc. ("Clairvest", TSX: CVG) and OMERS Private Equity, the private equity arm of OMERS, is the world's largest independent solar operations and maintenance ("O&M") provider, delivering excellence through data-driven strategies, innovative solutions, and a world-class culture of safety, integrity, and quality.NovaSource's comprehensive approach to total asset optimization in addition to operations and maintenance includes value engineering, performance analysis, strategic supply chain management, and advanced monitoring systems. The company operates in key global markets and across most U.S. states managing over 30GW of solar power plants. NovaSource's expertise extends beyond solar and includes battery energy storage systems (BESS), offering a complete suite of services for the evolving renewable energy landscape. For more information about NovaSource Power Services, please visit www.novasourcepower.com or follow @NovaSourcePower on LinkedIn