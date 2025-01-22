Salamander project successfully concludes data monitoring at floating offshore wind site

Salamander, a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, has successfully retrieved floating LiDARs and wave buoy equipment as part of the metocean campaign for the proposed floating offshore wind farm project off the North East of Scotland.



The survey has run since October 2023 and will produce insights which will inform the project's design, operations, and maintenance strategy.Two floating SEAWATCH® Wind Lidar Buoys and a Wavescan® buoy were deployed to gather essential meteorological, oceanographic, and environmental site data. These include wave height, wind and current speed and other region-specific metrics, enabling a comprehensive assessment of the site's characteristics and seasonal conditions.Hugh Yendole, Project Director at Salamander said: "This is a key success in the delivery of our innovation project. As a stepping-stone development, Salamander will use pioneering floating offshore wind technologies to help Scotland and the UK progress towards a net-zero future. The data gathered through this survey will determine the most appropriate next steps for the development of the project."Salamander's floating component will be located 35 km off the coast of Peterhead, Scotland, and will generate enough green energy to power 100,000 Scottish homes. It will also provide insight and best practices to future commercial scale developments in Scottish waters, ahead of the larger-scale ScotWind buildout.ENDSNotes to editors:For more information, contact: stephanie.yeats@bigpartnership.co.ukAbout Salamander Floating Offshore WindThe 200MW Salamander floating wind and EBI project, a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, will be a major contributor to ensuring the UK government's target of delivering 5GW of operational floating offshore wind by 2030 is both achievable and to the maximum benefit of public and private stakeholders.The pioneering project, located 35km off Peterhead on the East Coast of Scotland, is designed to provide the Scottish supply chain with an early capacity development opportunity, enabling it to play a much greater role in subsequent large-scale floating offshore wind buildout.The project will deploy innovative and cutting-edge floating offshore wind technologies to support the cost reduction and learning journey needed for the commercial deployment of floating offshore wind.In May, Salamander signed an exclusivity agreement as part of Crown Estate Scotland's Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round.The 100MW floating component will be a contributor in the delivery of the Scottish Government's target 11GW of offshore wind by 2030 and the UK Government's target of 5GW of operational floating offshore wind by the same date.Further information concerning the proposed floating offshore wind farm can be found at: www.salamanderfloatingwind.comAbout ØrstedThe Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Globally, Ørsted is the market leader in offshore wind and it is constructing the world's biggest offshore wind farms off the UK's East Coast.Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A-List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people, including over 1,100 in the UK.Visit orsted.co.uk or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TwitterAbout Simply Blue GroupSimply Blue Group, headquartered in Cork, Ireland, is a leading renewable energy developer with a focus on replacing fossil fuels with clean energy. It develops pioneering renewable energy projects both offshore and onshore wind, sustainable fuels, and low-impact aquaculture - all in harmony with the oceans and the land. The company has a global pipeline of 10 GW of floating offshore wind projects and 4 GW of Fixed Bottom Wind and is committed to also developing competitive sustainable fuels projects in Canada, Ireland and Australia which will use green energy to produce sustainable fuels targeted at aviation and marine transport.Simply Blue Group is committed to creating new local economic opportunities and develop projects that can co-exist with local communities.With an experienced and passionate team, Simply Blue Group has offices in Cork, Dublin, Belfast, Newquay, Pembrokeshire, Edinburgh, Bilbao, and Nova Scotia.To find out more about us, please visit www.simplybluegroup.comAbout Subsea7Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the energy industry. Subsea7 makes offshore energy transition possible through the continuous evolution of lower-carbon oil and gas and by enabling the growth of renewables and emerging energy. It creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs, for today and tomorrow.To find out more visit www.subsea7.com or Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.