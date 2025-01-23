Natural Power delivers technical support for Lavausseau wind project financing

Providing an independent review of third-party energy yield analysis (EYA) and updating the technical due diligence to support financial close, Marion Le Doeuff, Advisory & Analytics Lead for Natural Power France, said: "We are delighted to have supported Valorem in the financing of this project and the portfolio of 10 projects to which it belongs, contributing to VALOREM's strategic objective of achieving 1 GW of owned and operational capacity by 2025."



Conceived in 2015, the Lavausseau project is comprised of five wind turbines with an installed capacity of 18.9 MW, and delivers an annual production of nearly 43 GWh which supports the electrical consumption of 9,500 households. It complements the neighbouring La Plaine des Moulins wind farm, which is currently under construction. Together, these two sites will form a large-scale regional wind complex, with ten wind turbines and a total capacity of 36.9 MW. Construction of the Lavausseau wind farm will begin in 2025, with commissioning scheduled for spring 2026.This installation will not only contribute to strengthening the regional electricity grid, which already hosts 8.4% of the wind power capacity connected in France, but also to achieving the objectives set by the Neo Terra regional roadmap, aiming for 100% renewable energy by 2050.The financial closing of Lavausseau is part of a long-term collaboration between the VALOREM Group, Bpifrance and Crédit Agricole Transitions & Energies alongside the Crédit Agricole Regional Banks and LCL.