Extended Deadline Announced: Abstracts and Award Nominations for SOLAR 2025 Now Due February 18
The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is excited to announce an extension for submitting abstracts to the SOLAR 2025 National Solar Conference and nominations for the National Solar Awards Program. The revised deadline for both the extended abstracts and awards nominations is February 18.
Be a Part of the SOLAR 2025 Conference
Join thought leaders and innovators at the ASES SOLAR 2025 Conference, themed Innovation for Universal Renewable Energy Access. This flagship event, which will take place in Boulder, Colorado, from August 4 to 6, 2025, will highlight advancements in solar energy and renewable solutions.
Don't miss the chance to present your work! Researchers, professionals, and advocates are invited to submit extended abstracts on topics such as:
Advancements in solar technologies
Innovations in energy storage and grid resilience
Workforce development strategies
Financial and policy frameworks for renewable energy
Equity-driven community energy programs
Extended abstracts should be 250-600 words and may include visuals or references. Accepted abstracts will be published online, and selected contributors will present their work at the conference. Visit ases.org/conference to access submission guidelines and templates.
2025 ASES Awards Program: Honoring Renewable Energy Champions
ASES' National Solar Awards celebrate exceptional contributions to solar energy and sustainability. With eight award categories, the program recognizes achievements across the technical, policy, and community spectrum.
ASES also recognizes long-term dedication to the Society through the ASES Fellows Program, honoring members with over a decade of active involvement.
To nominate a deserving individual or team:
Review award details at ases.org/awards.
Complete the online nomination form.
Send supporting documents, such as resumes or letters of recommendation, to awards@ases.org.
Why Participate?
This extension provides extra time to showcase groundbreaking work and to provide complete nominations for inspirational leaders in renewable energy. Seize the opportunity to contribute to the future of clean energy and celebrate excellence within the solar community. Submit your abstracts and awards nominations by February 18, 2025.
For additional information, visit ases.org/conference and ases.org/awards.
