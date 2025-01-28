VLS Environmental Solutions Pioneers Pallet Recycling Program, Turning Waste Into Renewable Energy

Houston, TX — VLS Environmental Solutions, a leader in sustainable waste management, has announced its innovative Pallet Recycling Program, an initiative designed to repurpose discarded pallets into clean, renewable energy sources. This breakthrough program offers significant environmental and economic benefits for manufacturers and industrial businesses across industries.



Revolutionary Recycling ProcessAt the heart of the program is an advanced five-step recycling process. Wooden pallets are collected from businesses, metal components are removed, and the wood is shredded into sawdust. This sawdust is then converted into Alternative Engineered Fuels (AEFs), providing clean, efficient energy for demanding industrial applications such as cement and lime kilns."Our new Pallet Recycling Program is more than just a solution—it's an investment in a sustainable future," said Keith Cordesman, President of VLS. "This initiative exemplifies our commitment to finding innovative ways to help our clients reduce waste and meet their environmental objectives. It's a win for businesses, their communities, and the planet."Benefits for Manufacturers and IndustriesThe program targets manufacturers and industries that frequently encounter the challenge of managing outdated or damaged pallets. By partnering with VLS, businesses can divert waste from landfills, achieve cost savings on disposal, and enhance their sustainability practices."This initiative isn't just about recycling pallets; it's about creating opportunities," explained Doug Dugan, Regional Vice President. "With this program, we're addressing a pervasive waste problem and delivering eco-friendly, cost-effective alternatives to traditional disposal methods. It's a game-changer for our partners and the environment alike."By opting for pallet recycling, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint significantly. Each recycled pallet contributes to cleaner energy production, which helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions while offering a tangible example of environmental responsibility.A Commitment to Efficiency and ImpactThe careful integration of efficiency at every step of the recycling process ensures the program maximizes the use of resources while minimizing waste. "Every detail, from metal removal to sawdust conversion, has been designed with impact in mind," said Chad Paul, Director of Sales. "Every pallet we process contributes directly to a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow. It's a simple, effective solution to a significant environmental challenge."Driving Results for ClientsFor businesses wanting a seamless solution that aligns with their zero landfill goals, the Pallet Recycling Program represents a reliable and impactful choice. "For our clients, the program provides a hassle-free way to tackle their sustainability objectives," added Justin Duncan, Account Manager. "They also see meaningful cost savings, making it an attractive and effective option for both their bottom line and their environmental commitments."Shaping a Sustainable FutureVLS Environmental Solutions is proud to put sustainability at the forefront of its operations. By turning waste into renewable energy, the Pallet Recycling Program embodies the company's vision for a circular economy where nothing goes to waste.To learn more about VLS's Pallet Recycling Program or to explore how it can benefit your business, visit vlses.com.