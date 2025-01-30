Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition Awards 2025
The Global Energy Transition Awards 2025 is the most influential platform for energy leaders and pioneers to demonstrate transition excellence, celebrate achievements, and connect global leaders driving net-zero progress.
Global Energy Transition Awards 2025: Spotlighting Excellence with Integrity and Independence.
The energy transition is both a societal and business imperative.
Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition Awards 2025 convenes global changemakers on an unbiased, inclusive and influential platform to spotlight excellence, recognize leadership, and connect leaders committed to a sustainable future.
2025 awards categories include:
• The Technologies of Change:
To recognize the technologies that will accelerate the clean energy transition, revolutionize the energy sector and have a transformative impact on our shared planet.
• The People of Purpose:
To acknowledge and elevate those who lead, disrupt, and innovate, we recognize individuals dedicated to achieving purposeful progress within the global energy transition.
• The Projects of Impact:
To celebrate the projects that embodies a series of material, societal and financial catalysts that deliver concrete progress in the overarching energy transition agenda.
• The Companies of a Net Zero Future:
To encourage the companies have become part of the solution and taken critical steps to forge a collective journey towards a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future.
Featured Product
QuickBOLT - QB RibRider: Flexible, Fast, and Secure Solar Mounting for Metal Roofs
The QB RibRider™ is an adjustable and easy-to-place mount for exposed fastener and trapezoidal ribbed roofs, combining versatility with robust construction. It features a 90/180 mounting combo with 75mm butyl pads on the base for superior weatherproofing. The RibRider is designed to fit most exposed fastener, trapezoidal, and ribbed metal roof profiles. This mount features stainless steel roof brackets and comes with four #14 x 1-1/4" hex washer self-drilling screws, ensuring a secure attachment to the roof.