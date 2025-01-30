Global Energy Transition Awards 2025: Spotlighting Excellence with Integrity and Independence.



The energy transition is both a societal and business imperative.Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition Awards 2025 convenes global changemakers on an unbiased, inclusive and influential platform to spotlight excellence, recognize leadership, and connect leaders committed to a sustainable future.2025 awards categories include:• The Technologies of Change:To recognize the technologies that will accelerate the clean energy transition, revolutionize the energy sector and have a transformative impact on our shared planet.• The People of Purpose:To acknowledge and elevate those who lead, disrupt, and innovate, we recognize individuals dedicated to achieving purposeful progress within the global energy transition.• The Projects of Impact:To celebrate the projects that embodies a series of material, societal and financial catalysts that deliver concrete progress in the overarching energy transition agenda.• The Companies of a Net Zero Future:To encourage the companies have become part of the solution and taken critical steps to forge a collective journey towards a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future.