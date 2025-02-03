Castillo Engineering Selected by Montante Solar for 13 MW of Landfill Solar Projects in New York

Castillo Engineering announced that it has been selected by Montante Solar to provide design and engineering services on two of Calibrant Energy's landfill community solar projects in Niagara, New York, totaling 13 MW. Currently under construction, the projects use ballasted, fixed-tilt mounting technology and are expected to reach completion in Q1 of 2025.



"We're grateful to have partnered with Castillo Engineering on this challenging landfill solar project in New York," said Steve Erck, Vice President at Montante Solar. "Their breadth of expertise - from civil to electrical to structural - has been instrumental in streamlining this project and optimizing each site while protecting the sensitive landfill cap."In the last five years, landfill solar projects in the United States have risen by 80 percent. New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey are home to over 70 percent of all the country's utility-scale landfill solar projects. These landfill solar installations have a combined capacity of around 2.4 GW. However, with an estimated 10,000 closed landfills nationwide, this capacity could potentially expand by at least 25 times.In addition to adding momentum to the national expansion of landfill solar developments, these two new landfill community solar projects in New York also further advance the state's position as the state with the largest installed community solar capacity. They also contribute to New York's ambitious renewable energy targets, including its goals of generating 70% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and of reaching a 100% zero-emissions electricity grid by 2040."Montante Solar's ability to achieve reliable returns and efficiently manage projects — especially on complex landfill solar projects — is exceptional," said Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. "We're proud to collaborate with an industry leader like Montante Solar in transforming these formerly unusable sites into a source of more affordable, reliable and clean energy that will serve these communities for generations to come."About Castillo EngineeringFounded in 1998, Castillo Engineering is a leading large-scale design and engineering firm that delivers expertise in full service solar and energy storage design, engineering, and consulting services to developers, EPC contractors and utility companies. Castillo Engineering's services cover electrical, structural, civil and substation design and engineering and project management. The firm's experience completing over 1,500 solar and energy storage projects and unmatched expertise has made it the go-to solar engineering firm for utility-scale ground mount system construction documents. The firm was ranked by Inc 5000 three years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., as well as the 9th fastest growing engineering firm in the nation. Castillo Engineering is based in Maitland, Florida, and is licensed in all 50 U.S. states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at castillope.com.About Montante SolarMontante Solar is a trusted, full-service Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) provider specializing in commercial and industrial solar energy systems. Their expert team of engineers and project managers collaborates with clients to develop customized solar solutions that ensure optimal project returns. Whether a business is ready to solarize its rooftop or a developer is seeking a reliable partner for large-scale solar construction, Montante Solar serves as the go-to power partner. They simplify the solar process, making it easy for clients to transition to renewable energy. Discover how Montante Solar can empower projects at www.montantesolar.comAbout Calibrant EnergyCalibrant Energy is a Macquarie Asset Management portfolio company, committed to simplifying the transition toward energy decarbonization and decentralization. As a turnkey energy solution provider, Calibrant Energy originates, develops, finances, owns, and operates a diverse portfolio of distributed energy technologies including solar photovoltaics, battery energy storage, microgrids, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Calibrant is the owner and operator of the two Niagara landfill community solar projects. For more information, visit www.calibrantenergy.com.