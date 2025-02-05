New Testing Capabilities Strengthen Stability and Grid Code Compliance
R&D Test Systems has successfully concluded the EUDP-funded research project MERGE: Megawatt Scalable Versatile Grid Emulation System, marking a significant milestone in grid emulation technology. Over the course of the project, R&D Test Systems, in collaboration with Aalborg University, has advanced the research and development of grid emulation hardware and software, enabling precise control of diverse grid scenarios in line with the latest grid codes across different countries.
Advancing Grid Emulation for Renewable Energy Integration
One of the key achievements of the project was the development of enhanced control schemes that enable emulators to accurately recreate grid conditions, including voltage sags and swells, frequency deviations, harmonic distortions, and impedance variations. This ensures that power generation equipment, such as wind turbines or solar panels, can be tested under realistic and standardized conditions.
Daniel Nielsen, Project Manager at R&D Test Systems, reflects on the project's impact:
"Through MERGE, we have significantly advanced our understanding of grid emulation and control. The ability to tailor grid scenarios to meet the latest grid codes is a game-changer for the industry. This project has strengthened our expertise and positioned us as a key player in delivering innovative test solutions for renewable energy integration."
From Research to Commercial Application
The MERGE project has not only contributed to the field of grid emulation but has also provided tangible commercial results. In the final year of the project, R&D Test Systems secured its first-ever grid emulator order for Nordex, demonstrating the commercial viability of the research and paving the way for future opportunities in this emerging market.
Furthermore, the project reinforced R&D Test Systems' strategic approach: focusing on innovation and system integration rather than hardware manufacturing, leveraging partnerships with established suppliers while strengthening its expertise in digital solutions, hybrid testing, and digital twins.
Future Prospects and Industry Impact
As the demand for robust grid testing solutions grows, the findings from MERGE will shape the next generation of megawatt grid emulators. The improved control strategies, including adaptive transformer saturation mitigation and passivity-based voltage control, will enhance grid stability and accelerate the integration of renewable energy sources.
