CIRCOR to Showcase Advanced Hydrogen Solutions at Hydrogen Live Conference + Exhibition 2025

CIRCOR International, Inc., a leading manufacturer and marketer of advanced technology products and sub-systems, will exhibit at the Hydrogen Live Conference + Exhibition 2025 on February 5-6 in Liverpool, UK. The company will showcase its state-of-the-art valve technology and comprehensive hydrogen solutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovation in the hydrogen economy.



Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to explore CIRCOR's advanced pressure control technologies designed for critical hydrogen applications. These included innovative solutions for tube trailer systems, as well as refuelers and fueling stations. CIRCOR will present its comprehensive hydrogen solutions, featuring system panels and skid solutions such as pressure reduction panels, hydrogen trailer cabinets capable of handling pressures up to 700 barg, and containerized pressure reduction systems.At Hydrogen Live 2025, CIRCOR will unveil its latest industry-leading products, all of which are TPED approved: Gen 2 SV 500 manual stop valve, N62 manual stop valve, and N6 MK 165 manual stop valve. These new offerings underscore CIRCOR's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for the hydrogen sector.Technical experts from CIRCOR will be present to discuss and support a wide range of hydrogen solutions. Attendees will have the chance to engage with these specialists, witness live product demonstrations and explore the company's comprehensive portfolio of filters and regulators, specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the expanding hydrogen economy.###About CIRCOR International, Inc.CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated flow control products and sub-systems for Aerospace & Defense and Industrial customers. The Company has a diversified product portfolio of recognized, market-leading brands (Allweiler®, Houttuin™, Imo®, Hale Hamilton, Aerodyne Controls, RTK®, Schroedahl®, Tushaco®, Warren® and Zenith®) that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. For more information, visit the company's website at www.circor.com.