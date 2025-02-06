Energy Toolbase and GenPro Energy Solutions Deploy ETB Controller to Optimize Energy Savings at Nebraska Manufacturing Facility

Energy Toolbase, BYD, and GenPro Energy Solutions have successfully installed three energy storage systems (ESS) at a manufacturing facility in Gering, Nebraska—Energy Toolbase's first energy storage project deployment in the state. Utilizing Energy Toolbase's ETB Controller energy management system and BYD's leading battery technology, this deployment optimizes energy consumption and minimizes demand costs for the facility.



GenPro Energy Solutions, an energy solutions provider based in Piedmont, South Dakota, has used Energy Toolbase's modeling software, ETB Developer, for over seven years to conduct feasibility studies for clients including State government entities, tribes, and commercial facilities. For this project, GenPro used ETB Developer to model the BYD energy storage system and ETB Controller with the facility's interval data to analyze how the system would operate in the field. The final solar + storage design consisted of an 858 kW PV system that was complemented by three BYD CHESS batteries, integrated with ETB Controller, providing a total energy storage capacity of 360 kW/774 kWh.Leveraging Energy Toolbase's partnership with BYD, GenPro procured three 120 kW/258 kWh 2-hour CHESS energy storage units directly through Energy Toolbase, ensuring a smooth integration process. This collaboration highlights the practicality of stacking CHESS 120kW/258kWh units, allowing a modular approach for smaller commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, optimizing the solution to meet the facility's specific needs.ETB Controller with Acumen AI™ will enable a demand charge management application and shave demand peaks by dispatching energy once the metered demand reaches a precisely calculated threshold. This project highlights the rebranding of ETB's energy management system, formerly 'Acumen EMS,' to ETB Controller, reflecting its advanced controls capabilities. The end customer benefits from full visibility into the ESS's data and performance through the ETB Monitor platform."Energy Toolbase is excited to bring more energy storage to Nebraska by partnering with GenPro," said Kevin Mulvey, Vice President of Operations at Energy Toolbase. "The Midwest storage market is expanding rapidly, and Energy Toolbase would like to continue to deploy numerous projects that will drive further growth."About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For more information visit: https://www.pason.com.About GenPro Energy SolutionsGenPro Energy Solutions is a leading provider of energy-efficient technologies and solutions. We work with businesses, municipalities, utilities, state and national governments on a wide range of projects, including energy-efficient lighting systems and utility-grade solar energy farms. Our team of certified solar design experts includes professionals with NABCEP, SEI, and ASES credentials. We have served over 200 energy-related dealers in North America and have been recognized as one of Solar Power World Magazine's "Top 500 Solar Contractors" for the past five years.At GenPro, we believe that strong relationships and excellent customer service are the key to success. We take the time to understand your business and recommend cost-saving, energy-efficient solutions that truly fit your needs. Our service and support team is highly technical and will ensure you receive a reliable, cost-saving energy solution every time. We are dedicated to helping our clients grow and thrive, and understand that our own success is directly tied to yours. For more information, please visit https://www.genproenergy.com.About BYDThe Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world's leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems - like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com.