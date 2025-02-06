Solar EPC Veterans Launch Aquila Energy to Set New Industry Standard

Aquila Energy, LLC (Aquila), a sustainability-focused EPC founded by a collaborative team of industry veterans, is officially launching to a fast-growing solar and battery energy storage market. With a mission to redefine traditional industry processes and drive higher value, Aquila sets itself apart with a comprehensive approach that leverages preliminary engineering and deep market expertise to deliver smooth, on-time and on-budget outcomes for developers, IPPs, partners and communities.



After spending nearly a decade together at Borrego Solar, Aquila leadership reunited at Coldwell Solar where they received their first funding round to form the new company from Dave and Sean Hood, owners of Coldwell Solar. With the goal of elevating standards in deploying new and repowering aging clean energy sites, Aquila's team of multidisciplinary industry experts has a track record of executing GWs of solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the U.S. By closely collaborating together on value engineering, supply chain management and construction across each project, they ensure optimal quality, cost-effectiveness and reliability."Our team of industry leaders and the integrity they bring to the table are at the heart of our approach, influencing every decision and driving our commitment to excellence," says Brian Barker, CEO of Aquila. "For example, we believe in safety first, ensuring the protection of people and assets through rigorous protocols and advanced training. We also believe in open, honest communication within our team and with our partners, and extensive, upfront due diligence to deliver a win every time."Through its comprehensive, engineering-focused approach, Aquila first assesses site topography and evaluates environmental studies. The company then leverages those findings to develop a clear layout and design strategy to meet the requirements of each AHJ. Next, the electrical and supply chain teams use a best-value procurement strategy to partner with Tier-1 OEMs for delivering the highest lifetime value. By deploying Lean Six Sigma principles throughout the planning and construction phases, Aquila reduces waste, improves quality and safety, and drives forward-thinking solutions."Aquila is setting new industry benchmarks by leveraging decades of proven experience," says Joe Meiltoft, CFO of Aquila. "By focusing on fostering deep, value-driven partnerships, our team successfully delivers tailored, high-impact solutions that drive efficiency, innovation and reliability. As a result, we have a strong project pipeline, a robust revenue model and an exceptional track record."The company name, Aquila, was inspired by Barker's influential work on a community-driven solar project at the Aquila Game Reserve in South Africa, which provided hundreds of jobs and helped revitalize the town of Touwsrivier. Aquila looks to that project as a representation of its core values, as well as a blueprint for being an economic and environmental steward to the businesses and communities it serves throughout the U.S.About Aquila Energy, LLCAquila, led by a team of driven and experienced industry leaders, is an innovative EPC redefining standards in renewable energy to promote a sustainable future. From front-end analysis and value engineering to supply chain and construction management, the company maximizes project value for its partners. Learn more at: aquilaenergy.com.