EnergySage Spotlights Industry Leaders with 2025 Installer of the Year Awards

EnergySage, the leading marketplace for homeowners to shop, compare, and save on clean home energy solutions, today announced the winners of its second annual Installer of the Year awards.



More Headlines Articles

There are more than 500 solar, HVAC, and electrical service providers in the EnergySage network. All are vetted with rigorous standards, including national certifications, industry experience, and a history of high-quality service. The 2025 awards program recognizes EnergySage partners who stood above the rest over the past year by consistently exceeding these criteria, delivering outstanding service to EnergySage shoppers, and operating with a high degree of alignment to EnergySage values for trust, transparency, and consumer protection.The 2025 EnergySage Installer of the Year award recipients are:Regional winners: Green Power Energy (East Coast), Renu Energy Solutions (Southeast), Solar Optimum (West Coast), SunSent Solar (Midwest)Local winners: The Integrity Energy Group (AL), Solar Topps (AZ), Perihelion Solar (AR), G C Electric Solar (CA), Solar Power Pros (CO), EcoSmart Home Services (CT), Revolution Solar (DC), Solaria Solar and Roofing (FL), Custom Solar Solutions (GA), Sunspear Energy (HI), EGT Solar (ID), RxSun (IL), Kansas Solar Systems (KS), Solar Alternatives, Inc. (LA), Porter Electrical Contracting (ME), Lumina Solar (MD), Great Sky Solar (MA), Strawberry Solar (MI), Centauri Systems (MN), Solar City STL (MO), Freedom Energy (MT), Direct Solar (NV), SRsolarNH (NH), Public Service Solar, LLC (NJ), Infinity Energy (NY), 8MSolar (NC), Gold Path Solar (OH), Sunpath Services (OR), Pennsylvania Solar Energy Company Inc. (PA), ReNew Solar Solutions (TN), Texas Solar Professional LLC (TX), Smart Wave Solar (UT), HB Energy Solutions (VT), Nova Solar (VA), Blossom Solar (WA), Home Team Energy (WI)"We're proud to celebrate these outstanding installer partners who are setting the standard for quality and service in the clean energy industry," said Charlie Hadlow, President and Chief Operating Officer of EnergySage. "At a time when consumers are looking for trusted providers more than ever, these companies have demonstrated their commitment to transparency, customer experience, and home energy independence. Their impact is felt not just in the homes they power but in the industry as a whole."Solar installers have faced their share of challenges in recent years, with shifting market conditions and evolving policies impacting businesses of all sizes. Despite these headwinds, some companies have found ways to thrive by focusing on long-term success—delivering high-quality service, educating consumers, and maintaining transparency. The installers recognized in this year's awards exemplify the best of the industry, proving that a commitment to excellence builds lasting trust with homeowners.EnergySage is proud to support these outstanding companies as they continue to make clean energy more accessible and strengthen the foundation for the industry's future. In addition to the Installer of the Year awards, EnergySage supports contractors by expanding their access to high-intent potential customers, pairing each installer in the network with a dedicated Partner Success Manager, increasing search visibility, and providing unique market data and insights. These efforts help top-quality installers grow and scale their businesses efficiently while helping consumers shop and compare clean energy solutions with confidence.Visit the EnergySage website for more information. Installers can access this page to learn more about working with EnergySage.About EnergySageEnergySage is the simplest, most trusted way to comparison shop and save on high-quality clean energy and energy-saving solutions, including rooftop solar, energy storage, heat pumps, and community solar. As the trusted partner for hundreds of vetted and accredited solar, HVAC, and electrical installers, EnergySage enables shoppers to request multiple high-quality quotes in minutes. With in-depth resources and unbiased support, EnergySage makes the entire process simple, low-stress, and more affordable for consumers, while serving as the conduit for clean energy companies and providers in all 50 states and D.C. to grow their business, reduce costs, and simplify their operations. For these reasons, leading organizations like National Grid, MassCEC, Sierra Club, Intuit, SEIA, and NCSU's DSIRE point their audiences to EnergySage to begin their clean energy transitions. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok, and YouTube.