New Commercial Director to drive adoption of geothermal ready SABER Tool for Enteq

Enteq Technologies (Enteq), the specialist energy services engineering and technology company, has appointed Stephen Kellett as Commercial Director.



Stephen brings a wealth of expertise in commercial strategy, business development and operational leadership within the oil and gas sector. He has held senior roles at Weatherford and Halliburton, including Regional Manager for Europe and the Caspian at Weatherford and Global Asset Manager at Halliburton. His background spans drilling services, risk management, financial planning and business development, making him well-positioned to support Enteq's expansion.The SABER Tool deploys a unique internally directed fluid pressure differential system for steering rather than using pads or pistons. By removing external components SABER offers significantly improved reliability and has the potential to drive operational efficiency in geothermal energy, methane capture, hydrocarbon production and carbon capture and storage at a lower initial cost.Andrew Law, CEO of Enteq, commented: "Stephen's appointment is a key step in our growth strategy. Since joining the business, he has shown how his extensive experience and deep industry relationships will be instrumental in accelerating the commercialisation of SABER and expanding our presence in strategic markets. As we continue to drive innovation in directional drilling, his leadership will help ensure we deliver real value to operators and service companies worldwide."Stephen Kellett, Commercial Director of Enteq, added: "I've been interested in the SABER Tool's innovative approach to directional drilling for some time. After speaking with the team, it's clear this is a genuinely disruptive technology and I'm looking forward to working with industry partners, potential customers, and the wider sector to bring SABER to market."