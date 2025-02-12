Stryten Energy Focuses on Battery Energy Storage for U.S. Energy Resilience at NAATBatt 2025

Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, will focus on the importance of domestically sourced and manufactured energy storage to achieve energy resilience and security at NAATBatt 2025. This event will take place February 17-20 at the Omni Orlando Resort in Championsgate, Fla.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects that power demand in the United States will reach 4,185 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2025. This is a record high compared to 4,067 billion kWh in 2022. Most of our grid was built in the 1960s and 1970s, and while it has been improved with automation and emerging technologies, this aging infrastructure is straining to meet current electricity needs."Energy resilience is created by a battery-first design, where energy generation from hydrocarbons and renewables is stored in batteries and then deployed for usage, which provides a stabilizing force to the grid and drives efficiencies," said Scott Childers, Vice President, Essential Power of Stryten Energy. "Integrating batteries into our grid infrastructure is the foundation for the energy ecosystem of the future that will set the U.S. on the path to energy resilience and independence."Stryten Energy's BESS is designed with demand management top-of-mind, providing cost savings and efficient energy utilization by enabling valley filling and peak shaving as well as frequency matching. The BESS technology is scalable and flexible. It can be sized for the needs of a wide range of applications - from commercial and industrial to utility scale. Real-time monitoring and control capabilities through Stryten Energy inCOMMAND™ allow seamless control of an energy ecosystem autonomously from anywhere in the world.Stryten Energy is continuously innovating and introducing new solutions to support energy resilience. The company offers advanced lead, lithium, vanadium redox flow or a hybrid of battery chemistries. With this range of technologies available, customers receive the optimal solution for their application and energy storage duration requirements.Stryten Energy will also provide a company update during the Member Update Presentations: Session 1B at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18 and at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 20. Additionally, Stryten Energy is sponsoring a breakfast table discussion at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, titled "Scaling Energy: Myths, Microgrids and The Race for Resilience." Scott Childers will moderate the discussion.Stop by Booth #29 to speak with Stryten Energy's BESS experts.About Stryten EnergyStryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.