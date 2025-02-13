FIRST INTERSOLAR SUMMIT AFRICA BRINGS THE SOLAR INDUSTRY TO NAIROBI

The first Intersolar Summit Africa will take place on March 12 and 13, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Nairobi. This marks a premiere for Intersolar, the world's leading brand, on the African continent. With over 250 expected participants, more than 50 high-caliber speakers and over 20 sponsors, the summit offers a central platform for exchange on the dynamic development of the solar and storage industry in Africa.

‘The African continent is one of the most exciting growth markets for solar energy in the world. Decentralized solutions for industry, agriculture and rural electrification are the key to sustainable growth. With the Intersolar Summit Africa, we are finally on site to promote innovation, strengthen partnerships and actively shape the energy transition,' says Dr Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of Solar Promotion International GmbH.Kenya: A growth market for solar and storage solutionsKenya is one of the pioneers of the African energy transition. Already 90% of electricity generation comes from renewable energies, mainly from hydropower, geothermal energy and wind energy. Nevertheless, access to reliable electricity remains a challenge, especially in rural areas. Decentralised photovoltaic and storage systems offer a sustainable solution and supply households, businesses and entire industries with clean energy.The economic importance of solar energy is growing: the market for Commercial & Industrial (C&I) solar projects in East Africa is booming, with annual growth rates of over 15%. Companies in particular are increasingly focussing on their own PV systems with storage systems in order to reduce energy costs and improve their security of supply. At the same time, the agricultural sector plays a key role: solar-powered irrigation systems, cold chains and water treatment secure yields and increase climate resilience.Top-class conference program - focus on Africa's growth marketsThe first day of the Intersolar Summit Africa 2025 will focus on the dynamic developments in the African solar markets. In several deep-dive sessions, participants will gain detailed insights into the latest market trends, political framework conditions and business models in South, West and East Africa - all regions with enormous growth potential.On the second conference day of the Intersolar Summit Africa 2025, three thematic sessions will run in parallel: Solar Industry, Energy Storage & Electromobility and Financing & Guarantees for Solar Projects.In the ‘PV Application' session, giz Kenya & ARE offer practical solutions for sustainable agriculture. Experts will present agri-PV concepts, solar-based irrigation systems and solar cooling and drying solutions. Phaesun GmbH will showcase energy-efficient cold rooms, WaterKiosk Africa will present solar water treatment technologies and SUNfarming International will explain innovative agri-PV models.Innovative financing models enable companies to invest in solar and storage solutions for self-consumption. Experts from Camco, DEG, Ariya Finergy & Odyssey Energy Solutions will discuss PPAs, risk management and policy incentives. Organised by AHK Services Eastern Africa Ltd, the session will provide valuable insights for investors and companies.Networking & matchmaking: forging successful partnershipsIn addition to the technical sessions, the Intersolar Summit Africa 2025 offers a unique opportunity for targeted networking. The GET.invest Matchmaking Sessions will bring together companies, investors and policy makers in bilateral 20-minute meetings to explore concrete business and investment opportunities. These sessions will take place on March 12 and 13, 2025 and provide a structured platform to forge new partnerships and advance solar projects in Africa.SponsorsDeye Inverter (Diamond), TBEA Sunoasis Co. Ltd (Dinner Sponsor), Canadian Solar South Africa Pty. Ltd. (Platinum), Eve Energy (Platinum), HiTHIUM Industrial Park (Platinum), Antai Technology Cp. Ltd (Gold), Huawei (Gold), JA Solar GmbH (Gold), Sungrow Southern Africa Pty Ltd (Gold), SolaX Power (Badge Sponsor), GameChange Solar (Exclusive Sustainable Bag Sponsorship Package), Nextracker LLC (Premium Sponsor mit Lanyard), Sunotec (Top tier sponsor/Individuel), ComAp a.s (Silver), Evershine (Silver), Cegasa Energia S.L.U. (Silver), Chint PV Star (Silver), Gotion High Tech (Silver), Ningbo OSDA Solar Co., Ltd (Silver), Weco Batteries (Bronze)For more information, please visit:www.intersolar-summit-africa.com