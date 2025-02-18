IFBF 2025: Advancing Flow Batteries for a Sustainable Future

Brussels, 18 February 2025 - The International Flow Battery Forum (IFBF) is set to return in June 2025 for its 15th edition, bringing together the global flow battery community to discuss the newest advancements in science, technology, and commercialisation.



Featuring panels, technical and poster sessions, networking activities, and a site visit to CellCube headquarters, the forum fosters conversation among industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers active in the flow battery and energy storage sectors. Registration is now open, with Early Bird tickets available until the end of March.As the transition to sustainability and reliance on renewable energy grows, a combination of trustworthy, durable energy storage solutions is in high demand. Flow batteries, a key asset to accelerate decarbonisation, present a cost-effective, sustainable, and durable solution.Every year, the IFBF serves as a means to showcase the latest research and projects from around the world, explaining how flow batteries already contribute to a more resilient energy system. The technology is ready to scale up and play a relevant role in the distribution of renewable energy.With around 100 submissions, the call for proposals received an outstanding number of projects and presentations from researchers and industry experts keen to showcase their latest findings in Vienna. This result reinforces the IFBF commitment to developing a leading high-quality event to increase the knowledge and influence of flow batteries.Taking place at the InterContinental Hotel, in the city center, the conference will also provide the opportunity to visit the beautiful city of Vienna, a historical and well-connected European hub for trade, innovation, and sustainability, and the ideal location to convey an audience from all over the world that will be fostering dialogue on renewable energy.Supported and co-hosted by CellCube, a key player in the flow battery sector, and by Flow Batteries Europe, the advocacy body for flow batteries in Europe, the IFBF is the event not to miss for all those interested and involved in energy storage, looking for long-term, sustainable, and safe solutions.A dynamic three days of presentations, networking, and fun with a view of the Danube!Information and tickets: https://flowbatteryforum.com/