ISH 2025: Valentin Software presents design software for heat pump and solar thermal systems

Valentin Software will be presenting its user-friendly design software for heat pump and solar thermal systems at this year's ISH in Frankfurt am Main (Germany). From 17 to 21 March 2025, trade visitors can find out about the latest program versions and features of GeoT*SOL and T*SOL at booth A23 in hall 8.



More Headlines Articles

GeoT*SOL is the professional software for planning and designing heat pump systems, both in existing and new buildings. The program allows you to choose from various heat sources, operating modes, and system configurations for each location. A standout feature is the ability to integrate photovoltaic and solar thermal systems. Based on a dynamic minute simulation, electricity consumption, seasonal performance factors and operating costs can be calculated, taking into account blocking periods and tariffs. Selected results can easily be included in the project report for the client.T*SOL is a dynamic simulation program for designing and calculating solar thermal systems. With T*SOL, systems can be optimally designed, collector arrays and storage tanks dimensioned, and the economic efficiency calculated. T*SOL offers over 200 pre-configured systems and extensive design aids. After the simulation, you receive a comprehensive project report with all system data and detailed simulation and economic efficiency results.Valentin Software's team of experts will be available on all days of the trade fair to provide product advice and practical insights into the design process. Exclusively for ISH 2025, all trade fair visitors will be offered an attractive trade fair discount on one-year licenses and 3-month licenses for GeoT*SOL, T*SOL, PV*SOL and PV*SOL premium.ABOUT VALENTIN SOFTWAREValentin Software GmbH is one of the leading providers of innovative design software for sustainable energy supply. Founded in 1988, Valentin Software can look back on more than 30 years of company history. With its PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL brands, the Berlin-based company develops intelligent software solutions for the dynamic simulation, design, yield and profitability forecasts of photovoltaic, solar thermal and heat pump systems. Its customers include engineers, system designers, installers and architects as well as manufacturing companies from the electrical, heating and building technology sectors. https://valentin-software.com/ABOUT ISH 2025ISH, the world's leading trade fair for HVAC + Water, opens its doors in Frankfurt am Main from 17 to 21 March 2025. Over 2,000 exhibitors from 55 countries have signed up to present future-oriented solutions for the complete range of applications in the HVAC and water sector. https://ish.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html