Elemental Energies and Iceland Drilling launch global geothermal joint venture

19th February 2025Elemental Energies and Iceland Drilling launch global geothermal joint ventureSubsurface, well engineering and well management specialist, Elemental Energies, and geothermal drilling services contractor, Iceland Drilling Company (Iceland Drilling), have announced a joint venture (JV) providing integrated well engineering and project delivery solutions for the global geothermal market.The JV brings together Iceland Drilling's expertise in high-temperature geothermal drilling, through their fleet of modern hydraulic drilling rigs, with Elemental Energies' subsurface and well engineering capabilities. With over 70 years of experience and several hundred geothermal wells delivered worldwide, Iceland Drilling is a global leader in the delivery of geothermal well construction. Elemental Energies has a proven track record in well management spanning over 35 years with extensive experience supporting global geothermal projects.With increasing momentum in geothermal sector activity, driven by decarbonisation targets and advancements in geothermal technology, the JV will support increasing project demand by integrating well engineering, subsurface, drilling, and project management. This approach will assure supply, leverage best practice and help reduce project costs through integrated efficiencies, allowing developers to access the skills and services needed for successful project delivery."We are incredibly excited about the potential this joint venture offers," said Mike Adams, CEO of Elemental Energies. "By combining our technical expertise in subsurface and well engineering with Iceland Drilling's advanced geothermal drilling services, we are in a strong position to lead the charge in delivering scalable solutions to the global geothermal market. We are committed to supporting the next phase in the sector's growth and are proud to be doing so alongside Iceland Drilling."According to the International Energy Agency, geothermal could supply up to 15% of global electricity demand growth by 2050, generating nearly 6,000 terawatt-hours per year, equivalent to the current electricity demand of the US and India combined. With cumulative investment projected to reach $1 trillion by 2035 and $2.5 trillion by 2050, demand for geothermal delivery capabilities and expertise will be high.Sveinn Hannesson, CEO of Iceland Drilling, added: "This partnership represents a unique opportunity to expand our role in the geothermal sector. As projects scale, they will require consolidated expertise to meet increasing demand. This JV brings together leading capabilities in well engineering and well construction to enhance coordination, reduce risk and manage costs. By integrating these critical services, we aim to accelerate project execution and make geothermal development more efficient and cost-effective."The joint venture will offer a full suite of integrated services, including early project planning, feasibility studies and subsurface modelling through to conceptual and detailed engineering, integrated drilling services, project management and operational execution. These services can be tailored to support projects at any stage, whether clients require fully integrated solutions or standalone services.Strategic alignment of complementary strengths between Elemental Energies and Iceland Drilling will position this joint venture to support the growing demand for geothermal energy worldwide.ENDSAbout Elemental EnergiesWith over 35 years of operational experience, Elemental Energies is a global leader in well engineering, subsurface and project management, having delivered more than 700+ project managed wells and supported geothermal developments across diverse regulatory environments, from the Netherlands and the UK to Kenya, Italy, and Australia. The company has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions, including Senergy Wells, Norwell Engineering, and most recently Norwegian Well Expertise, bringing together world-class capabilities and a global team of over 200+ engineers and technical professionals supporting both onshore and offshore projects spanning exploration, appraisal, field development, decommissioning and repurposing for CCUS and geothermal.About Iceland Drilling Company (IDC)Iceland Drilling Company is a leading geothermal well construction company with decades of experience in both high and low-temperature projects. Operating internationally, IDC offers comprehensive geothermal drilling services, utilising advanced techniques and equipment to ensure efficient and safe operations. The company provides integrated project management, overseeing drilling projects to ensure timely and cost-effective delivery. IDC boasts a fleet of modern hydraulic drilling rigs that are automated for safe and efficient operations.