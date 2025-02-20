Tigo Energy Takes Total Quality Solar to Intersolar 2025 For New and Repowered Residential Installs

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo", "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, will showcase software enhancements that reduce average system commissioning time by one hour, reduce the number of manual steps, and empower installer self-sufficiency at Intersolar North America 2025. At the tradeshow, Tigo will also highlight the work of EnergyAid, the highest-rated and most reviewed solar maintenance & repair provider in California and Arizona, which completed more than 600 successful service appointments per week in 2024 to service and repower more than 12,000 solar systems.



The installer-focused enhancements Tigo has made to the design, installation, and commissioning of its products were developed on insights gained from hundreds of engagements through the Tigo Green Glove Service Program, reinforcing the Company's commitment to TQS. In addition to a library of new how-to guides, which cover the solar deployment process from unboxing to commissioning, Tigo has implemented thirty-five core software enhancements that improve and accelerate the installer workflow. By refining the commissioning flow within the Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, the Company has significantly improved the installer experience, reducing setup time and ensuring seamless integration across Tigo inverters, batteries, and the Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS). Key advancements include:Reduced installation and setup time - A more intuitive commissioning process minimizes manual steps, allowing installers to complete configurations efficiently and with greater accuracy, driving a reduction of post-commissioning time by 1 hour, on average.Enhanced self-sufficiency for installers - Updates empower solar professionals with tools and resources that simplify system deployment and troubleshooting.Seamless system optimization - The refined software ensures better system performance and reliability, aligning with Tigo's broader TQS initiative.Tigo points to EnergyAid as a proof source, which is dedicated to reviving and repowering legacy solar systems. As an increasing number of homeowners deal with aging solar systems and outdated DC inverters, EnergyAid repowers older solar systems which suffer from reduced efficiency and lost savings. As such, EnergyAid replaces inefficient or failing inverters with modern, flexible solutions that extend system life while increasing energy production. In 2024, EnergyAid serviced more than 12,000 solar systems, helping homeowners regain control of their solar investment. Unlike companies that rely on subcontractors, EnergyAid hires, trains, and deploys 45 service technicians as direct employees to ensure consistent quality, accountability, and expertise in every service call."As a residential solar maintenance and repair provider that clocked in 600 completed service appointments per week last year, we've experienced firsthand how Tigo's commitment to installer success translates into tangible improvements in the field," said Nick Sherman, CEO at EnergyAid. "While solar technology is quite mature, many thousands of systems deployed in the past 20 years are showing their age, and we found that the repowering market contains tremendous opportunity and value. Over the past quarter, we've facilitated more than 100 inverter replacements with this enhanced support, and Tigo has a significant, real-world impact on system uptime, performance, and deployment speed."Attendees at Intersolar North America 2025, taking place February 25-27 in San Diego, can experience firsthand how Tigo software transforms solar installation and commissioning. Tigo representatives will be available to discuss the enhancements to commissioning, share insights from the Green Glove program, and explore how Total Quality Solar principles continue to shape the industry."A central tenet of the TQS mindset is to take the pursuit of quality beyond the company walls towards our many dedicated installers, and during my site visits with EnergyAid I was impressed to see the fruits of that labor in action," said Jing Tian, chief growth and revenue officer at Tigo Energy. "With innovative installer companies like EnergyAid repowering legacy solar, our enhanced commissioning times, and expanded engagement programs for installers, we are providing installers the most effective tools to succeed and flourish."For more information or to schedule a meeting with Tigo Energy at Intersolar, please visit: Intersolar NA 2025 | Tigo EnergyAbout Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.