RE+ Portugal: A New Landmark, Clean Energy Event Comes to Porto

ALEXANDRIA, VA (February 24, 2025) - Clean energy professionals in the Iberian region have a new opportunity in Portugal with the inaugural RE+ Portugal, a premier one-day event set to take place in Porto at the Alfândega Porto Congress Centre on June 5, 2025. RE+ Portugal will serve as a pivotal gathering for clean energy professionals, thought leaders, and industry stakeholders looking to accelerate the transition to decentralized energy systems that empower communities and ensure equitable benefits.



More Headlines Articles

As a new addition to the globally recognized RE+ Events portfolio, RE+ Portugal aims to bring together solar, energy storage, and decentralized energy generation professionals for a dynamic day of networking, market insights, and industry-shaping discussions that prioritize local energy generation and resilience."Portugal is a leader in European PV installations," said Stephen Miner, President and CEO at RE+ Events. "Our solar-focused education program will highlight prospects within the region, while the EUPD Group-led Installer Awards will celebrate outstanding achievements."RE+ Portugal is designed for clean energy professionals seeking to connect, learn, and explore. Companies looking to expand their footprint in the fast-growing European clean energy sector are invited to participate as sponsors for more brand exposure and direct engagement with influential professionals shaping decentralized and community-led energy initiatives.As an additional feature at RE+ Portugal, our industry partner, EUPD Group, will coordinate and host the Installer Awards. The Installer Awards will recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of PV installers in the Portuguese residential solar and storage markets.For more information about RE+ Portugal, visit re-plus.events/portugal/.About RE+ EventsRE+ Events is the global event and association management organization specializing in the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ (formerly SPI), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes events within the U.S. focusing on trends and policies in specific states/regions, and international events that bring together clean energy leaders in up-and-coming markets across the world.