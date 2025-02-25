EES EUROPE: BATTERY RESEARCH MEETS INTERNATIONAL STORAGE INDUSTRY

Munich/Pforzheim, February 25, 2025 - Battery storage systems are the backbone of the energy transition. Without them - whether as decentralized residential storage systems or large, grid-serving systems or electric vehicle traction batteries - green electricity from solar or wind cannot be seamlessly integrated into our energy system. Their ability to flexibly store and provide energy on a needs basis makes storage systems indispensable for a renewable 24/7 energy supply. This gives the research and development into electricity storage systems key strategic importance. Research and development drives innovation and continuously improves efficiency, longevity and profitability of energy storage systems. This is where ees Europe - the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems plays an important role. As part of The smarter E Europe, the continent's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, ees Europe offers science and industry a space to share ideas. From May 7-9, 2025, leading battery research institutes and companies will be networking in Munich to shape the future of energy storage together.



More Headlines Articles

Experts on battery technology come together at ees Europe. Â©Solar Promotion GmbHAccording to a joint analysis by Roland Berger and RWTH Aachen University, the global demand for battery storage systems will grow by a factor of three, reaching up to 4.6 terawatt-hours by 2030. The authors of the study highlight the dominant role of East Asian, specifically Chinese, manufacturers. The overcapacities in the region have been leading to falling prices for some time, which causes major challenges for European producers. At the same time, Europe has the potential to become a key player in battery production thanks to innovations, high-quality process technology and ecological, sustainable production processes.Call for long-term subsidy strategyIn 2023, a heavy blow was dealt to subsidies for the research and development into battery technology, when the German Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the government's climate and transformation fund - the main source for these subsidies - had to be consolidated. The ruling meant that no more subsidies were available. There was to be no financial support for new battery research projects in 2025 either, but the competent German Federal Ministry of Education and Research provided 25 million euros from other sources. This meant that new projects could be launched - an urgent decision for the future of German battery research, according to many observers. Professor Heiner Heimes, Chair of Production Engineering of E-Mobility Components (PEM) at RWTH Aachen University, welcomed the news: "The bridge funding for battery research is a positive and urgently needed signal." He also stressed the necessity of continuity and long-term strategic thinking: "Everybody has to be aware of the fact that to prevent the field being left open to Asian players, the new German government must return to a long-term subsidy strategy as soon as possible. Only a long-term strategy will enable strong research into high-performance battery technology and secure the future of the German industry. This will require much more than 25 million euros for individual projects."ees Innovation Hub: presentations, discussion, networkingProfessor Heimes' alma mater, RWTH Aachen University, has partnered with ees Europe and has its own booth at the ees Innovation Hub in hall B0. This exhibition area provides an attractive stage for research institutes, start-up companies and international companies to showcase their work. For visitors and exhibitors alike, the ees Innovation Hub Stage will be a hotspot for forging new business relationships on all three exhibition days. Research partners and industry players will be presenting and discussing their latest projects and products here, shedding the spotlight on important industry topics, such as best of battery research, artificial intelligence in battery production and recycling.In addition, community and networking events - such as meeting the finalists and winners of The smarter E AWARD - will form an integral part of the ees Innovation Hub. The "4 o'clock beer" meetup will be an opportunity for an informal chat, and a dedicated meeting point will bring together influencers, podcasters and TV teams. All of this will contribute to making the stage more than a knowledge forum, but a thriving meeting point.ees Forum and ees Europe Conference: Expert knowledge for the energy storage industryOn all three exhibition days, high-caliber experts will be presenting and discussing the industry's hot topics at the ees Forum (hall C2, booth C2.230). The range of topics will cover everything from battery markets and technology to ees AWARD finalist presentations and exciting new applications. Some of the presentations are in German, others in English. Participation in the forum is free for all exhibition visitors with no registration needed. Here is a highlight of the ees Forum on the morning of Thursday, May 8, 2025: The leading international battery manufacturers - such as ees exhibitors CATL, EVE Energy Storage and Hithium - outline their strategies for Europe and the global market. The session will be chaired by Florian Mayr, partner at Apricum - The Cleantech Advisory and ees Europe Conference chairman. The ees Europe Conference starts one day ahead of the exhibition and is aimed at C-level managers, leaders and decision makers from the storage industry, the solar industry and the energy industry.ees Europe - the international industry meeting pointees Europe does not just attract the leading international battery cell manufacturers, but also the most important storage system producers. Alfen, E3/DC, Fenecon, RCT Power, SAFT, SENEC, sonnen and Tesvolt are just some of the key players represented in Munich in May. For the fourth time running, there will be a cooperation with the South Korean InterBattery exhibition. At this year's ees Europe, the InterBattery Europe Showcase will offer a view of the South Korean battery industry and a networking forum for the European automotive industry. Collaborative partner COEX expects around 200 companies at the InterBattery Europe joint booth in hall C3.ees Europe, and the parallel events Intersolar Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe, will take place from May 7-9, 2025 as part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe MÃ¼nchen.For more information, please visit:www.ees-europe.comwww.TheSmarterE.deees EuropeEach year, the ees Europe, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, provides a networking opportunity for the industry's key players, such as manufacturers, distributors, project developers, systems integrators, and professional users and suppliers - all under the motto "Innovating Energy Storage". It focuses on the latest technologies, trends and market developments.ees Europe will take place from May 7-9, 2025 as part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe MÃ¼nchen. Whether electricity, heat and transport - the following three exhibitions dedicated to renewable 24/7 energy supply will take place alongside ees Europe:â€¢ Intersolar Europe - The world's leading exhibition for the solar industryâ€¢ Power2Drive Europe - The international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobilityâ€¢ EM-Power Europe - The international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutionsThe ees Europe Conference, where renowned experts showcase groundbreaking innovations, is also taking place at the same time. To cover all aspects of a future-oriented energy world, it is accompanied by three other specialist conferences.ees Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM). For more information on ees Europe, please visit: www.ees-europe.com.Weitere Informationen Ã¼ber die ees Europe finden Sie unter: www.ees-europe.com.