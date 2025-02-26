HCSS Announces Partnership with Propeller

SUGAR LAND, TXâ€” HCSS, the leading provider of construction management software designed to connect the office to the field across the lifecycle of heavy civil and infrastructure projects, has announced a strategic partnership with Propeller, a global leader in geospatial solutions. This partnership will integrate Propeller's powerful mapping and data visualization capabilities with HCSS's suite, including HeavyBid, HeavyJob, HCSS Plans, and HCSS Cloud, creating a seamless experience for joint users.



More Headlines Articles

For over a decade, HCSS and Propeller have been at the forefront of construction technology, each focusing on improving efficiency and collaboration for contractors and construction teams. "Propeller and HCSS are strongly aligned in our vision and commitment to serving our customers" says Rory San Miguel, CEO and Co-Founder of Propeller. "This partnership gives teams the tools they need to map, measure, and manage projects more easily and accurately, making worksite management smoother and more efficient."When Propeller's realistic 3D mapping capabilities are accessible via HCSS software, construction teams will gain enhanced access to critical data insights and more streamlined data-sharing processes. The collaboration will allow project managers, surveyors, and estimators to harness a one-stop digital hub where team members can effortlessly share, analyze, and act on geospatial data."We're thrilled to partner with Propeller to offer our customers innovative, data-driven solutions that improve the way they work," said Chris Martinez, Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at HCSS. "The integration with Propeller will help our customers streamline how they track job progress, enhancing both production accuracy and project productivity."As part of the partnership's first-year goals, both companies will focus on customer satisfaction, aiming to create a cohesive user experience across platforms. Being able to integrate the tools will empower users to access crucial project data at a glance and drive actionable insights, supporting successful project outcomes from start to finish.To learn more about HCSS Marketplace partners and explore additional complementary solutions, visit HCSS Marketplace. For information on becoming an HCSS Marketplace partner, visit hcss.com.###ABOUT HCSSHCSS is the leading provider of construction management software designed to connect the office to the field across the lifecycle of heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Founded in 1986, HCSS has established itself as the industry leader by offering a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance productivity, streamline communication, and improve project outcomes. HCSS platforms cover every aspect of heavy civil and infrastructure projects, from preconstruction to project closeout. Solutions offered include estimating, job costing, project management, safety, and fleet management. By centralizing project data, HCSS ensures all stakeholders have real-time access to critical information, enabling more informed decision-making and reducing the risk of errors and rework. With 24/7 instant support and a proven 90-day implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 4,000 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 15-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.ABOUT PROPELLERPropeller is an advanced geospatial platform that combines leading GIS and survey technologies, enabling teams to map, measure, and manage worksites with unmatched precision. With more than 80,000 users across 44,000 worksites in over 80 countries, Propeller's 3D maps support seamless collaboration and drive efficiency. To explore Propeller's offerings, visit propelleraero.com.