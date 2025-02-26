HCSS Reveals the Future of Estimating at UGM

SUGAR LAND, Texas â€” HCSS, the leading provider of software solutions for the construction industry, has announced that a revamped, web-based HeavyBid platform is currently in Beta testing and is set to launch in 2026. This major milestone was unveiled during the keynote session at the annual HCSS Users Group Meeting (UGM). HCSS has been the leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software for more than 39 years, launching its flagship product, HeavyBid, in 1986. Built for civil and infrastructure contractors who needed an innovative solution to bid faster, more accurately, and more competitively, HeavyBid has grown to be the #1 estimating solution in the industry for over 50,000 estimators and is used by 43 of the ENR Top 50 heavy civil contractors. While introducing the new web version of HeavyBid, HCSS remains fully committed to supporting its trusted desktop product, ensuring customers can confidently rely on the tools integral to their daily operations. HCSS' support for both the desktop and web-based platform allows customers to choose the solution that best fits their needs.



Driven by feedback from their valued customers, HCSS has now reimagined its flagship product by providing cutting-edge features that enable better flexibility, collaboration, and faster bidding anytime, anywhere. The HeavyBid platform now supports estimators much earlier in their pre-construction workflows, allowing civil and infrastructure contractors to streamline their estimating process from initial opportunity tracking to bid submission. Estimators can efficiently track and manage multiple bids, access critical insights for go/no-go decisions, and create and submit complex estimates that adhere to the requirements of both public and private sector projects.Going forward, the new HeavyBid platform will continue to redefine flexibility in project breakdowns, giving estimators the power to organize and view their estimates in multiple ways to meet specific needs. With custom tags, they can go beyond traditional owner-focused pricing breakdowns and view by project phases, estimator, or any other perspective that aligns with their workflow. Its real-time collaboration features allow teams to work together seamlessly, avoiding errors and duplicate efforts with visual feedback on user activities within estimates. Built-in audit trails provide accountability and a transparent record of changes, allowing estimators to revisit previous versions of an estimate.The platform is built on the principle of helping contractors win more projects in less time. With real-time instant calculations at every level - from resources to activities and bid totals - estimators gain immediate insights into how adjustments impact costs and pricing. Whether fine-tuning crews, adding resources, or adjusting production rates, users can refine their bids quickly and focus on the more complex parts of project scope, ensuring smarter work and a competitive edge.Moving to the web means HeavyBid is now accessible from anywhere, giving users the freedom to estimate from the office, the field, or even on the go. This accessibility, combined with the elimination of IT burdens, positions contractors to attract and retain younger, tech-savvy professionals who expect modern, flexible solutions in their workplaces."HCSS is committed to continuous innovation while ensuring our customers maintain access to the trusted tools they rely on daily," said Kishan Patel, SVP of Product at HCSS. "The new HeavyBid platform is an evolution designed to provide enhanced flexibility and efficiency without compromising the features that have made HeavyBid an industry leader."With the next generation of HeavyBid, HCSS reaffirms its commitment to innovation, ensuring customers maintain a competitive edge. As HeavyBid evolves into a web-based estimating solution, it enhances HCSS's unified platformâ€”delivering a seamless, end-to-end software solution for the construction industry.For more information about this exciting announcement, please see HCSS's post here.###ABOUT HCSSHCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, fleet management, and telematics. For 38 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 4,000 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 15-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.