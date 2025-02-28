AMMEGA Reports a 34% Reduction in Carbon Intensity since 2019

ATLANTA, GA, February 28 - AMMEGA Group, global provider of belting solutions for conveying and power transmission, announced their Sustainability Report evaluating the progress made towards supporting the United Nations sustainable development goals and wider sustainable development. AMMEGA's Energy Conservation Task Force achieved a 10% reduction in energy use across the entire AMMEGA Group. This initiative reflects a targeted approach to improving operational efficiency and reducing the environmental impact of production facilities globally. This is further supported by AMMEGA's achievement of reducing its carbon intensity factor, measuring emissions per unit of production, by 34% since 2019.



The reporting period spans the fourth year of AMMEGA Group's involvement in the Global Compact, from January 1st, 2023 to December 31st, 2023 and underlines AMMEGA's commitment to energy conservation across operations. These efforts, which have been awarded by EcoVadis with a Gold Medal, include reduction in carbon intensity, development of products with eco-friendly materials, as well as pledge towards overall ethical business practices.The commitment to climate action has been a core pillar of AMMEGA Group's sustainability strategy, as supported by notable advancements in sustainable belt innovations by their two leading product brands - Ammeraal Beltech and Megadyne:• Ammeraal Beltech's conveyor solutions have been designed to enhance energy efficiency and minimize waste, helping customers lower their environmental footprint. AMMdurance rPET, especially favored by the airports and logistics industries, combines cutting-edge technology and a more environmentally conscious design.• Megadyne's line of biobased belts, namely MegaEco, incorporates renewable materials reducing reliance on fossil-based raw materials and lowering environmental impact.With all of Ammeraal Beltech and Megadyne's solutions being engineered with sustainability in mind, industries such as food, baking, snack, and beverage have customizable belt ranges with easy-to-clean characteristics that reduce water waste without sacrificing food safety.While product innovations have supported AMMEGA's sustainability efforts, efficiency throughout processes has been integral."We are proud of the progress we have made towards our sustainability goals, but more importantly, we are proud of how this translates to all our stakeholders," said Tom Doring, President AMMEGA Group, Americas Region."Thanks to our diversified efforts, we have become a local belting partner of choice for our U.S. customers. Whether it was providing energy-efficient and durable solutions that minimize waste and reduce energy consumption, or reducing transportation emissions and enhancing supply chain sustainability, we have supported our customers in reaching their sustainability targets as well."AMMEGA Group's "Built American Proud" initiative celebrates local manufacturing, job creation, and strengthens sustainable supply chains across the United States. They bring local expertise to customers, and opportunities to over 1,000 U.S. employees across five manufacturing facilities, three fabrication sites, 14 warehouses and eight customer solutions centers.More extensive information on AMMEGA Group's sustainable growth initiatives is regularly updated on AMMEGA'S corporate website www.ammega.com, as well as on the respective internet pages of its product brands: www.megadynegroup.com, www.ammeraalbeltech.com, and www.jasonindustrial.com. AMMEGA Group has also highlighted a range of ethical business practices across operations, ensuring ethical practices, transparency, and accountability across the board. To read the full 2024 Sustainability Report, please click here: https://tinyurl.com/yc59edprAbout AMMEGA:AMMEGA is a global leader in conveyor and power transmission belting solutions, delivering innovation, reliability, and sustainability to a vast global installed base across a diverse range of end markets, including Food & Beverage, E-commerce, Logistics, Paper, Print, Mobility, and Consumer Goods.Founded in 2018 through the merger of Ammeraal Beltech and Megadyne, AMMEGA has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions, capitalizing on the increasing market demand driven by industrial automation secular growth trends.With a global presence spanning over 190 locations in more than 40 countries, AMMEGA proudly serves End Customers, OEMs, and Distributors worldwide. Its robust global supply chain ensures the timely delivery of mission-critical products to the right place at the right time.