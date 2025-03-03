Fortress Power Joins Forces with Solar Insure

Philadelphia, PA - March 3, 2025: Fortress Power, a leader in residential and commercial battery energy storage systems, is excited to announce its collaboration with Solar Insure, the leading solar system monitoring and warranty solutions provider. Solar Insure has named Fortress Power as an approved vendor, offering homeowners unmatched protection with Solar Insure's industry-leading 30-year monitoring and warranty coverage and Fortress Power's whole home energy storage systems.



This collaboration ensures that homeowners who invest in Fortress Power's energy storage systems can enjoy worry-free ownership, long-term reliability, and greater flexibility in managing their energy systems."We're excited about working with Solar Insure and what it means for our company moving forward," said Ed Davis, COO of Fortress Power. "Fortress is proud to be one of the select battery energy storage providers approved for Solar Insure's warranty and service coverage. With Solar Insure, Fortress Power now offers homeowners a level of confidence and security that's second to none. We're empowering homeowners to take full control of their energy independence without worrying about maintenance or hidden costs - a game-changer for the renewable energy market."With Fortress Power and Solar Insure, homeowners receive:• Exceptional Warranty Coverage: Enjoy a 30-year warranty with Solar Insure, providing better value than traditional leasing options.• System Ownership Benefits: Own your energy system and gain the freedom to participate in VPP programs, increase your power capacity, and expand your system anytime — all while maintaining control over pricing.• Reliable Service Coverage: Solar Insure takes care of service costs for covered claims, providing homeowners with peace of mind.• No Out-of-Pocket Costs: With $0 deductible and truck roll coverage, homeowners are protected from unexpected repair expenses. Solar Insure pays installers directly for any necessary repairs.This collaboration reaffirms Fortress Power's commitment to providing the highest standards in clean energy solutions, making renewable energy ownership a smarter and more secure investment for families across the country."Our collaboration with Fortress Power is elevating industry standards by combining cutting-edge energy storage with Solar Insure's warranty solutions," added Dean Chiaravallotti, CRO of Solar Insure. "Together, we're providing homeowners with long-term confidence and giving solar providers the tools to deliver greater value and reliability."Solar Insure is a firm believer in the transformative revolution of solar energy to enrich lives and pave the way for a sustainable future. Their mission is to make the adoption of solar technology seamless, accessible, and a secure investment for contractors and homeowners.For more information about Fortress Power and its collaboration with Solar Insure, visit www.fortresspower.com or www.solarinsure.com.###Headquartered in Langhorne, PA, Fortress Power is a global leader in designing and manufacturing advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company operates across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. With award-winning local live technical support and partnerships with leading financial institutions, Fortress Power makes investing in solar and storage simple, accessible, and highly reliable.