Energy Toolbase Expands Grid Services Modeling & Deployment in the Northeast with ConnectedSolutions and Clean Peak Standard

Energy Toolbase has expanded its ability to model and deploy grid services in the Northeast. ConnectedSolutions and Clean Peak Standard (CPS) are now available for commercial and industrial (C&I) developers to seamlessly model program revenues and utility bill savings in ETB Developer while maximizing value streams and performance using Energy Toolbase's energy storage control software, ETB Controller.



More Headlines Articles

Energy Toolbase is the first in the industry to provide a fully integrated solution combining grid services modeling with utility bill savings analysis. ETB Developer and ETB Controller with Acumen AI™ have been refined to address industry challenges and simplify the modeling, enrollment, participation, measurement and verification (M&V), and revenue dispersal for several programs, including ConnectedSolutions and CPS.The ConnectedSolutions program supports C&I customers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island by reducing peak demand during the summer months. Fully automated through ETB Controller with Acumen AI, participants receive day-ahead notifications to prepare their energy storage systems (ESS) for demand response events. Energy Toolbase has successfully managed this process across multiple sites, delivering significant financial savings over several seasons.The Clean Peak Standard program in Massachusetts incentivizes renewable energy generation during seasonal peak demand periods through Clean Peak Energy Credits (CPECs). Participants earn credits for producing renewable energy during designated high-demand hours, with credits generated during these hours offering up to 25 times more value. For every 1 MWh of renewable energy generated, one CPEC is awarded, with additional value for energy produced during critical peak hours.ETB Developer streamlines modeling these programs by forecasting savings, incentives, and credit generation. Once projects are deployed, ETB Controller fine-tunes performance by dispatching energy during scheduled events and maximizing credit generation. Acumen AI co-optimizes demand response participation, utility bill savings, and CPEC generation, helping users achieve the highest possible economic outcomes."Energy Toolbase is dedicated to equipping our users with the best tools to optimize complex C&I solar and energy storage projects," said Nathan Gutzmann, Product Manager of ETB Controller at Energy Toolbase. "Adding ConnectedSolutions and Clean Peak Standard to our platform is another way we can deliver innovative solutions that will enhance project economics and unlock new revenue opportunities for our customers in the Northeast region."Learn more about how Energy Toolbase supports these lucrative programs by scheduling a call or signing up for a 14-day free trial of the ETB Developer platform.About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit: https://www.energytoolbase.com.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.