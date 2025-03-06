New UNC Greensboro Institute to Drive Innovation, Grow Workforce for Next-Gen Energy Economy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 6, 2025) - UNC Greensboro (UNCG) today launched the BRIGHT Institute, which will focus on battery research innovation and next-generation energy harvesting technologies. The institute will also prepare students for battery manufacturing and energy jobs in North Carolina.



"The BRIGHT Institute will directly transform the critical-materials landscape, leading to significant economic and social benefits in North Carolina - pillars of UNCG's Forward Together 2025-2030 Strategic Plan," said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr.The BRIGHT Institute's workforce-training programs will prepare students from all backgrounds for careers in a fast-growing field. The Institute's coalition of more than 100 partners from academia, industry, national laboratories, nonprofits, and government entities will drive research and economic growth in this strategic sector of the economy."Thanks to a growing battery-manufacturing presence, plus the presence of large lithium ore deposits, North Carolina has an opportunity to become a world leader in electrification and battery technologies," said Dr. Hemali Rathnayake, a professor of nanoscience at UNCG who has been tapped to lead the center. "The Institute will serve as a hub for research and development, academic-industrial partnerships, and workforce training to grow this important sector of the economy."Rathnayake's research, which focuses on organic and polymeric materials, has led to a spin-off company focused on harvesting lithium sustainably.The institute leverages strengths at UNCG in a variety of fields. "Our research into areas such as the economics of the energy transition, urban growth dynamics related to electric vehicle infrastructure, and biological sources for new energy solutions aligns with the needs of our region and industry partners. We are well positioned to do this transformative work," says Vice Chancellor for Research and Engagement Sherine Obare.The BRIGHT Institute is hosting a Critical Materials Symposium today to bring together experts from industry, academia, and the government to discuss challenges and opportunities in materials and technological advances. Topics include critical materials supply chains, battery technology innovations, workforce development, related policy issues, and more.Evan Leon, senior project manager at Toyota Tsusho America, Inc., will deliver a keynote address. Dr. Bin Li, senior scientist in the Electrification and Energy Infrastructures Division at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, will also speak. Panels of industry and academic experts will discuss critical-materials supply chain challenges and workforce needs for this economic sector.About UNC GreensboroUNC Greensboro is a learner-centered public research university, with 18,000 students in eight colleges and schools pursuing more than 150 areas of undergraduate and over 200 areas of graduate study. UNCG is recognized nationally for academic excellence, access, and affordability. UNCG is ranked No. 1 most affordable institution in North Carolina for net cost by the N.Y. Times and No. 1 in North Carolina for social mobility by The Wall Street Journal — helping first-generation and lower-income students find paths to prosperity. Designated an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, UNCG is a community-engaged research institution with a portfolio of more than $67M in research and creative activity. The University creates an annual economic impact for the Piedmont Triad region in excess of $1B. Please visit uncg.edu and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.