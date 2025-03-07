Base Power and Bandera Electric Cooperative Announce Industry-First Distributed Battery Storage Partnership

Base Power, a fast-growing distributed energy company, has partnered with Bandera Electric Cooperative (Bandera Electric, BEC, or the cooperative), a member-owned Texas cooperative, to support BEC's innovative home battery program. Through this partnership, BEC will provide homeowners with affordable whole-home battery backup systems from Base, equipping the cooperative with a network of distributed energy storage systems that it can operate in real-time. This allows Bandera Electric to optimize grid performance, enhance resiliency, and deliver meaningful economic benefits to its members.



Base will be a technology provider for BEC's Battery Storage Subscription Program which offers members batteries with no upfront cost for a low monthly fee. In turn, BEC gains access to localized energy storage through Base's batteries, enabling it to aggregate and operate the batteries to enhance grid and market operations through Apolloware, its real time, energy management platform."This partnership with BEC is a major milestone—not just for Base, but for co-ops and municipal utilities across Texas," said Zach Dell, CEO of Base Power. "BEC has long been a leader in distributed energy, and by teaming up with Base, they're proving that utilities don't have to wait years for storage capacity. We're deploying at a speed never seen before in Texas, helping bring affordable, reliable energy to more communities."BEC, a trailblazer in distributed energy, is reimagining grid operations in Texas while setting a model for the broader energy community. Its collaboration with Base Power marks another significant step toward a future-ready, resilient system for its members."We are always looking for innovative ways to provide our members with greater energy resilience and cost savings," said Bill Hetherington, CEO of Bandera Electric Cooperative. "This partnership brings cutting-edge battery storage solutions to our community without the burden of upfront costs—a game-changer for members who want reliable backup power with or without solar, while also strengthening the grid for everyone."This partnership follows Base's Houston expansion and its collaboration with Lennar, one of the nation's largest homebuilders, highlighting the company's continued growth as the leading battery-powered energy provider.The program is already available to BEC members. Solar is not required, but Base's system can integrate with existing solar. Interested Bandera Electric Cooperative members can learn more and sign up for the program on BEC's website.Utilities looking to add reliable storage capacity at speed and offer affordable resiliency to homeowners can learn more about Base Power here.About Base PowerEstablished in 2023 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Base Power is a leading distributed energy storage technology company that delivers resiliency to homeowners and reliable distributed storage to utilities. With a team of experienced engineers and operators from renowned companies, Base has secured funding from prominent investors including Thrive Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Altimeter Capital, Trust Ventures, Terrain, and others. As a licensed electricity provider in Texas, Base operates its fleet of distributed storage devices similar to a utility-scale battery - enhancing grid stability during normal operations and providing backup power to customers in the event of grid failure. Customers benefit from reliable backup power and competitive energy rates, all without the high upfront costs associated with traditional home batteries or generators. Visit basepowercompany.com to learn more.About Bandera ElectricEstablished in 1938, Bandera Electric Cooperative (BEC) is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to its members. Serving over 29,000 members and delivering electric service to 40,000 meters, BEC operates within a seven-county territory in the picturesque Texas Hill Country. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its members, BEC has pioneered a range of advanced programs. Since 2017, BEC has expanded its services to include fiber-optic broadband internet, ensuring high-speed connectivity for its rural communities. Additionally, BEC offers comprehensive behind-the-meter energy solutions, including Apolloware, an advanced, real-time energy management platform, solar power installations, and energy storage systems. For more information, visit BanderaElectric.com or call 866.226.3372.