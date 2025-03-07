Sungrow Debuts Next-Gen PowerTitan 2.0 Energy Storage System at RE+ Mexico 2025 to Accelerate Renewable Transition

Energy demand in Mexico is constantly evolving, driven by economic growth, industrial expansion, and population increases. In response, the government has launched a national energy strategy targeting 54% renewable electricity generation by 2030, alongside urgent upgrades to aging grid infrastructure. At RE+ Mexico 2025 (formerly Solar + Storage Mexico), global renewable leader Sungrow unveiled breakthrough solar and energy storage technologies designed to empower Mexico's sustainable future.



1+X Modular Inverter: Flexible, Reliable Solar Solution for MexicoAmong the highlights was Sungrow's 1+X Modular Inverter, designed for maximum flexibility and reliability. The solution combines the best features of central and string inverters, providing one MPPT per unit for maximum design flexibility. Its modular design ensures ease of operation and maintenance while offering partial redundancy for added reliability. It meets Mexico's growing need for flexible solar solutions, especially in areas with limited land availability.Powering Grid Resilience with Cutting-Edge Storage System SolutionEnergy storage is critical for ensuring grid stability, integrating renewable energy, and providing backup during supply interruptions. As the world's most bankable energy storage company*, Sungrow offers liquid-cooled energy storage systems 5MWh PowerTitan 2.0 for utility-scale installations and the 500kWh PowerStack for commercial and industrial projects in Mexico.The grid-forming technologies of PowerTitan 2.0 help tackle the power grid challenges of decreasing inertia and damping. In addition, its pioneering technology significantly reduces both capital and operational expenditures. Its all-in-one AC-DC block design with pre-assembled battery modules and PCS, ensures seamless integration, significantly reducing installation time. With PowerTitan 2.0, projects can comply with the Mexican electricity market codes and actively participate in energy storage landscape.The company's commitment to supplying the 200MW/880MWh BESS del Desierto project - one of Latin America's largest energy storage plants - further emphasizes Sungrow's dedication to supporting local decarbonization goals and enhancing energy reliability across Latin America.Local Partnerships, Global Expertise"Mexico's renewable ambitions demand tailored solutions and unwavering collaboration," said Ada Li, Vice President of Sungrow Americas. "Our on-the-ground team works hand-in-hand with local partners to deliver technologies that not only meet today's needs but also lay the groundwork for a resilient, efficient energy ecosystem. Together, we're turning Mexico's clean energy vision into reality."*Source: BloombergNEFAbout SungrowSungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.