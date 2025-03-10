Siemens Invests $95 Million to Expand and Upgrade Legacy Pomona, CA Facility, Increases Manufacturing Capacity for Critical U.S. Energy Infrastructure





Facility expects to add 123 jobs to the Southern California economySolar canopy system will provide 1,638 MWh of electricity, powering 32 percent of building's operationsToday, Siemens celebrated the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing hub in Pomona, California. Adjacent to the legacy Electrical Products facility that has been serving the California and larger U.S. market since the 1970s, the new 100,000-square-foot greenfield facility will add capacity, allowing the factory to increase production of vital low-voltage electrical equipment such as switchboards and lighting panels.The milestone marks the completion of the first phase of a twofold $95 million expansion plan, which will be followed by a full rebuild of the existing legacy building. Once complete, the new manufacturing hub will be three times larger than the original site, allowing Siemens to better meet the demand from the industrial, commercial, and construction markets with outsized need from America's booming data-center industry. Represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), the facility expects to add 123 new jobs, boosting the local economy with skilled roles."The race is on to build new industrial facilities, data centers, and smart buildings globally," said Andreas Matthé, CEO of Electrical Products Smart Infrastructure, Siemens AG. "Siemens is investing in this future and the United States is an important market where we are experiencing unprecedented demand for our electrical products and see tremendous opportunity for continued growth."Setting a new benchmark for sustainable construction in the city of Pomona, the new facility will be carbon neutral and is on target to be the first LEED Gold-certified industrial building in the city once complete. Featuring a rooftop solar canopy, the photovoltaic system will produce 1,638 MWh of power - enough to support 32 percent of the total building's electricity needs. Other sustainability highlights of the new hub include an all-electric powder coat paint line, EV chargers, advanced water and power metering, and a battery-energy storage system (BESS). The facility will also be home to a publicly accessible outdoor 5,000-square-foot community space, which will showcase local art commissioned by the city of Pomona."The low-voltage electrical products we produce provide the critical underpinnings for America's growing industry and infrastructure," said Regional CEO of Electrical Products for Siemens Smart Infrastructure North America Barry Powell. "When examining our footprint in California, I'm proud that Siemens is both a pillar of the community, serving the area for more than 50 years, but also nimble enough to grow and modernize when our customers and the industry call for it."This announcement joins Siemens' recent investment of more than $690 million in American manufacturing over the past several years. These investments include a $190 million investment in Fort Worth, Texas to better meet the demands from the U.S. data center market, a $36 million investment in Wendell, North Carolina to expand its fabrication capacities, customer experience and workforce training, a $220 million investment in a new rail manufacturing facility in Lexington, North Carolina to establish a bicoastal "Made in America" rail manufacturing footprint, and an expansion to its existing Electrical Products manufacturing plant in Grand Prairie, Texas to meet booming demand for the electrification of critical infrastructure.Contact for journalists:Siemens USAAshley Lagzial+1-646-415-2946Ashley.Lagzial@siemens.comSiemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digitalization and sustainability transformations, making factories more agile and productive, buildings more efficient, power systems more intelligent and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $21.2 billion, with 24 manufacturing sites across the U.S. and more than 45,000 employees serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.About Siemens Smart InfrastructureSiemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source-with products, systems, solutions, and services from point-of-power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. With around 78,500 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA.