Bison® Highlights ROTRON® CP & EN Regenerative Blowers: Unmatched Performance in Corrosive, Hazardous, and Explosive Applications

Kent, OH - Bison®, a leader in innovative air-moving and power-transmission technologies, highlights the exceptional capabilities of its ROTRON® CP and EN Regenerative Blowers, . Engineered for the most challenging, hazardous, and corrosive environments, these blowers provide unparalleled safety and efficiency in hazardous applications. The blowers withstand corrosive gases and endure harsh operating conditions typical in environmental applications, delivering dependable performance.The Most Corrosion Resistant BlowersConstructed from aluminum, these blowers are naturally spark- and corrosion-resistant, distinguishing them from competitors' blowers typically made of steel or other materials vulnerable to corrosion and sparking. This advantage is further enhanced by the inclusion of stainless-steel nuts, bolts, and hardware, standard across all ROTRON® Chemical Processing Regenerative Blowers. In contrast, many competitors opt for low-cost zinc-plated fasteners that are more susceptible to corrosion.The proprietary Chem Tough™ process used in ROTRON Regenerative Blowers transforms the aluminum into an oxide ceramic with selected fluorocarbons, providing unparalleled levels of chemical resistance, hardness, and permanent lubricity. Additionally, ROTRON Regenerative Blowers feature full C face motors designed to protect motor windings and bearings from corrosive gases and the airstream. Competitors often use half motors exposing these parts to corrosive gases, which can lead to blower downtime.Reduce Leakage for Optimal Safety and Gas UsageTo minimize leakage, the Bison Lo-Leak™ option employs a Teflon™ lip seal and RTV sealing compound to eliminate all leakage paths at the blowers' metal-to-metal surfaces. Furthermore, the double-faced carbon seal option enhances gas containment by employing two face seals working against each other on opposite sides of a common mating ring.Explosion-Proof MotorsROTRON Regenerative Blowers offer explosion-proof motors that are the safest in the market, rated for Class 1, Division 1, Group D hazardous areas. Unlike competitors that use Division 2-rated motors, ROTRON motors provide superior safety. Each motor is equipped with thermal protection, shutting off at specific temperatures through the customers' control circuits. Bison also offers a comprehensive variety of explosion-proof motors, including Inverter-Duty motors for use with Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) and Chemical-Duty XP motors for handling corrosive and explosive gases.Highest Performance, Longest Life in Demanding ApplicationsEngineered for the most challenging environments, ROTRON Regenerative Blowers deliver remarkable durability, boasting a lifespan of more than 25,000 hours. These blowers are virtually maintenance-free and operate quietly, minimizing distractions while enhancing the comfort and well-being of both animals and staff.The ROTRON Chemical Processing (CP) Regenerative Blowers are engineered for corrosive and hazardous environments. The ROTRON Environmental (EN) Regenerative Blowers come standard with explosion-proof motors and a low-leak seal package, prioritizing safety and preventing leakage.Learn more about all ROTRON® Regenerative Blowers, including CP and EN models.ABOUT Bison®For more than 100 years, Bison®, an AMETEK business, has helped customers differentiate their products by developing robust, flexible and durable motors, blowers, and pumps under the brand names - Bison® Gear Motors, Lamb® Vacuum Motors, Nautilair® Combustion Blowers, Prestolite Motors Brushed DC Motors, ROTRON® Regenerative Blowers, ROTRON® Transportation and Windjammer® Brushless Blowers.Bison® engineers thrive on technical challenges and provide customers with collaborative, customizable and optimized fluid-moving, fractional and integral horsepower solutions.Bison® has worldwide sales representative support, research facilities and manufacturing facilities North America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Kent, Ohio.Bison® is a business of AMETEK - a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $7.0 billion.Contact:Christina ThomasMarketing ManagerBison®(330) 677-3830(440) 263 -3733 MobileChristina.M.Thomas@ametek.com