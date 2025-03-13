Panasonic Unveils a Look Into the Future of Renewable Energy Homes

Panasonic today announced the opening of its first-ever North American concept home in Houston, TX. This high-performance, new construction house serves as a showcase for building industry professionals to explore Panasonic's innovative offerings in indoor air quality (IAQ), solar power and energy storage, and Panasonic's newest residential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solution-- OASYS. Builders, architects and construction industry professionals are now empowered with a new whole home air quality management solution from Panasonic to meet today's consumer performance demands and tomorrow's sustainability needs.



Houston, TX, was chosen as the ideal location to showcase this whole home air quality management solution in a residential setting. A city like Houston, ranked among the country's hottest and most humid urban centers, puts particularly high demands on HVAC systems to cool and condition the air inside a home. Traditional HVAC systems often struggle with hot spots while typically accounting for more than half of a home's energy demand through their energy consumption in space heating and air conditioning.1Panasonic's new whole home air quality management system is designed to offer cleaner, fresher air, balanced humidity and consistent temperature control across the house with greater efficiency and cost-saving advantages. OASYS can reduce energy consumption for space heating and air conditioning by up to 53% compared to traditional HVAC systems.2 According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average price of electricity to residential customers has increased more than 21 percent since 2020.3 A more energy- efficient whole home air quality management system, like OASYS, can help protect homeowners from the impacts of rising energy costs."The Panasonic OASYS concept home represents our dedication to creating solutions that will enrich the lives of families and help address global environmental challenges," said Naoki Kamo, President of Panasonic Eco Systems of North America. "We're excited to launch our newest look into the future—a concept home where families can flourish, builders can expand their high-performance offerings, and our environment can benefit from new, more sustainable technology."The OASYS concept home exhibits a comprehensive approach to creating a cleaner, high-performance home environment while also demonstrating a leap forward in Panasonic's vision to make zero and zero-energy-ready homes more affordable and accessible. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home will also be inhabited by a family, serving as a live testing center for Panasonic home and building technologies. Together, they will partner to evaluate new technologies in a real-life residential setting while generating insights for developing future home technology solutions.OASYS offers clear advantages for builders and architects looking to grow their businesses and differentiate new high-performance builds— a more comfortable indoor environment and energy efficient approach to HVAC. Real estate professionals and trends in home listings confirm that consumers value comfort and energy efficiency when it comes to buying or selling a home. Now, a more comfortable and energy efficient home is within reach with solutions from one trusted brand, Panasonic.Learn more about Panasonic's OASYS and the concept home.1 U.S. Energy Information Administration, Residential Energy Consumption Survey 2020. Summary can be found on "Uses of Energy explained" page.2 Based on a July 2024 analysis commissioned by Panasonic comparing the OASYS solution against conventional system designs, using a two-story, 4-bedroom, 3.5- bathroom house with light concrete tile roofing and a ventilated crawlspace underneath the first floor as the model home. Energy savings compare a Panasonic high efficiency design including an OASYS high efficiency custom HVAC system and high-performance envelope, to a code minimum house design utilizing a standard gas furnace. Energy demand was converted and standardized to kilowatt hours (kWh), with the model estimating 5,932 kWh annual energy consumption for the OASYS system compared to an estimated 12,744 kWh annual energy consumption for the conventional system, a reduction in annual energy consumption of 53%. The U.S. Department of Energy's IES Virtual Environment software was used to produce an HVAC load sizing report, while the building's energy usage was assessed with the National Renewable Energy Lab's BEopt tool.3 U.S. Energy Information Administration, Table 5.3. Average Price of Electricity to Ultimate Customers: Total by End-Use Sector, 2014 - September 2024 (Cents per Kilowatthour).Comparing annual totals from 2020 (13.15 cents per kWh) to 2023 (16.00 cents per kWh).About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2024, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the world. Learn more about Panasonic innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us/.