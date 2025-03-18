Warren Controls Announces Updates to ValveWorks® Program for Enhanced Sizing and Selection Process

Bethlehem, PA - Warren Controls, a manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, has announced updates to its ValveWorks® program aimed at improving the sizing and selection process for globe and rotary control valves in accordance with the ISA 75.01 international standard.



The latest revision introduces a new interface that aligns with the ARI brand identity and includes several functional improvements. Users can now assign a quote number on the Project Edit page, utilizing an alpha-numeric text field that supports special characters.Enhancements to the input filters have been implemented for improved robustness and security, addressing previous limitations. A new checkbox on the fluid data page allows users to bypass trim limit filters when necessary.Additionally, a button has been added to the valve data page for removing blankets, which was not previously possible. A bug that occasionally prevented blanket information from being saved has also been fixed, ensuring consistent data retention.These updates enhance the existing capabilities of ValveWorks®, which provides users with access to over 100,000 combinations of construction attributes. The program allows for precise sizing of control valves based on critical parameters such as flow rate, inlet pressure and temperature, pressure drop, vapor and critical pressure, and predicted noise.Warren Controls continues to refine ValveWorks® to better serve its users in developing detailed quotes for valve selection. For more information about these updates and to register for ValveWorks®, visit warrencontrols.com.###About Warren ControlsWarren Controls is an industry leader in Military/Marine Valves, Industrial Control Valves, Building Automation Valves, and Deaerator Level Controls. For nearly 75 years, the company has maintained a strong commitment to providing specialty alloys, quick deliveries, and knowledgeable customer service. Warren Controls has earned a sterling reputation as a quality provider of valve specialties to OEM's and USA military programs. From its state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot industrial complex, the company offers its experience, product design excellence, and superior production capabilities to the open market. At Warren Controls, the most technically qualified representatives in the industry are available to assist customers develop cost-effective, dependable solutions. Learn more at www.WarrenControls.com.