ACORE's Latest Report Provides Key Industry Insights and Policy Recommendations to Achieve Energy Dominance

President Trump has set an ambitious goal to make the United States energy dominant and cut electricity prices by 50%. According to a new ACORE report released today, the U.S. has a crucial opportunity to meet this challenge and further position itself as a global energy leader. With electricity demand growth skyrocketing for the first time in decades, the report, Tax Stability for Energy Dominance, explores how American leadership and innovation across all energy sources - including domestically produced wind, solar, geothermal, hydropower, energy storage, hydrogen, advanced nuclear, and other technologies - can advance American energy dominance.



Longstanding bipartisan federal energy tax credits have played an instrumental role in creating a stable market environment to catalyze recent milestones in U.S. clean energy deployment and investment, and the latest enhancements to those credits have further bolstered domestic energy. This report emphasizes that maintaining certainty around the current suite of credits supports the continued buildout of American energy, while enabling critical benefits such as: fostering job creation and local economic benefits, driving affordable power prices, enhancing grid reliability, strengthening global competitiveness, reshoring manufacturing, and more."America needs an 'all of the above' energy strategy if we want to achieve energy dominance," said ACORE President and CEO Ray Long. "We have an extraordinary opportunity to meet the demand growth challenge with affordable, reliable, and secure energy, so we can't afford to forfeit this chance by limiting our own advantage."To evaluate the potential for clean energy market activity absent significant policy changes, ACORE conducted surveys of clean energy sector investors and developers in December 2024.The survey results included in this report illustrate the massive activity planned in the sector over the next three years, with more than half of the respondents reporting plans to increase their activity by more than 10% compared to 2024 levels, absent changes to the tax credits or other policy interventions. Conversely, tax credit uncertainty could cause 84% of investors and 73% of developers to decrease their activity in clean energy. Among companies with over $1 billion in investments, 80% responded that they would significantly or moderately decrease their clean energy investment plans, potentially translating to the loss of tens of billions of dollars in private sector investment."The appetite to invest in and develop American clean energy resources today is stronger than ever," said Lesley Hunter, ACORE's Senior Vice President of Policy and Engagement and lead author of the report. "Providing the industry with policy certainty is absolutely critical to maintain the progress we've made and ensure continued growth in the market and the broader economy."Based on the survey results and analysis throughout, the report provides the following policy recommendations to help achieve the universal goals of reducing energy costs, meeting growing energy demand, promoting investment in U.S. manufacturing and energy project development, and enhancing U.S. national security:Maintain key clean energy tax creditsPreserve the transferability provisionProvide generation and manufacturing projects with a multi-year window of policy certaintyTo download a copy of the report, click here.ABOUT ACOREFor over 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's leading voice on the issues most essential to clean energy expansion. ACORE unites finance, policy, and technology to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy. For more information, please visit http://www.acore.org.