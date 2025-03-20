Canadian Solar's e-STORAGE to Deliver 576 MWh DC of Energy Storage Systems for Strata Clean Energy's White Tank Battery Project in Arizona

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the Company's majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar"), has signed a Battery Supply Agreement and Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA) with Strata Clean Energy's White Tank Energy Storage LLC for a 100 MW / 576 MWh DC Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Arizona, USA. Construction is set to begin in October of 2026.



The White Tank Battery project, developed by Strata Clean Energy, will deliver stored renewable energy to Arizona Public Service (APS), enhancing grid reliability. Utilizing its proprietary SolBank 3.0 BESS technology, e-STORAGE, a Tier 1 global provider of energy storage solutions, will supply, commission, and oversee the long-term operation of the battery system.e-STORAGE will provide approximately 120 SolBank 3.0 battery enclosures to the White Tank Battery project to help shift abundant renewable energy produced in the middle of the day to the early evening hours when customers need it most. Following commissioning, e-STORAGE will manage the system under a 20-year LTSA, ensuring optimized system performance, comprehensive monitoring and maintenance, and seamless integration with APS's energy grid.Bob Schaffeld, President of Strata Clean Energy, commented, "Strata is pleased to announce the inclusion of e-STORAGE's flexible, turnkey solutions and service support in our White Tank energy storage project. Their commitment to performance excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver only the best quality to our customers."Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, added, "We are proud to partner with Strata Clean Energy on the White Tank Battery project, which will play a crucial role in supporting Arizona's clean energy goals. Our SolBank technology is designed to deliver safe, high-performance energy storage solutions that meet the growing demand for reliable, dispatchable renewable energy. e-STORAGE remains committed to driving energy innovation and delivering best-in-class solutions for the U.S. market."About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Ontario, Canada, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 142 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 8 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of September 30, 2024, boasting a US$3.2 billion contracted backlog as of November 30, 2024. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 11 GWp of solar power projects and 3.7 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 26 GWp of solar and 66 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.About e-STORAGEe-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage solutions, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations. Currently, e-STORAGE operates two fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual battery production capacity of 20 GWh. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow our LinkedIn page.About Strata Clean EnergyStrata Clean Energy, LLC, and its affiliates (collectively "Strata") are a vertically integrated solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) company. Strata has deep utility experience with more than 180 projects in operation, over 6 GW of PV solar and 22 GWh of storage in development, and 3+ GW under O&M contracts across the United States. Strata is focused on delivering best-in-class projects by implementing industry-leading quality assurance standards throughout its operations, reducing risk, increasing efficiency, and maximizing cost-competitiveness for customers. Learn more about Strata Clean Energy by visiting http://www.stratacleanenergy.com.