PSB Industries Showcases Advanced CO2 Dryers for Air Separation Applications

PSB Industries, a specialist in the design and fabrication of systems for dehydrating and purifying gasses and liquids, highlights its CO2 Dryer product line, an advanced solution engineered to meet the demanding needs of the air separation industry.



Designed for air separation processes, PSB's CO2 Dryers deliver unparalleled performance. Featuring Temperature Swing Adsorption (TSA) technology, these systems effectively remove moisture down to less than 1 ppmv, ensuring ultra-dry CO2 gas that meets the rigorous requirements of industrial gas production and air separation.Each CO2 Dryer integrates multiple regeneration strategies, enabling zero gas emission or loss. This feature not only enhances operational efficiency but also reinforces PSB's commitment to environmental sustainability. A unique multi-layered adsorbent bed design optimizes cost and ensures compliance with industry specifications, making these dryers a practical choice for a wide range of operational conditions, including carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects.Optional upstream coolers and separators further boost dryer efficiency by pre-cooling the gas, while the wide inlet condition range (200-700 psig, 50-115°F) ensures adaptability to diverse air separation plant environments. For applications requiring both moisture and oxygen removal, PSB offers the Deox-CO2 package and a combined Deox-CO2 Dryer solution, providing a cost-effective, integrated approach to gas purification, essential for carbon utilization and storage (CCUS) initiatives.In addition to their technical prowess, PSB's CO2 Dryers are designed with user-friendly interfaces and robust construction, ensuring long-term reliability and ease of maintenance. The systems are customizable to meet specific client requirements, reflecting PSB Industries' dedication to providing tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of air separation operations, particularly in the growing field of carbon capture.By investing in PSB's CO2 Dryers, companies can achieve significant improvements in operational efficiency, product quality, and environmental compliance. These systems not only facilitate the production of high-purity CO2 but also contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, supporting global efforts toward a more sustainable future and advancing CCUS technologies.About PSB Industries:PSB Industries specializes in the design and fabrication of systems for dehydrating and purifying gasses and liquids. With a global presence, PSB Industries serves multiple industries, offering advanced solutions that enhance the purity and quality of gas streams.###