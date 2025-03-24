Trinasolar Tackles South Africa’s Power Crisis with Innovative Solar and Storage Solutions at Solar & Storage Live Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 24, 2025/ -- Trinasolar (www.Trinasolar.com), a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the Solar & Storage Live Africa exhibition, taking place at Nasrec, Johannesburg, from 25-27 March 2025. As South Africa grapples with an ongoing energy crisis, Trinasolar is positioning itself as a strategic solution provider, offering cutting-edge technology that supports the transition to a decentralised, resilient energy system.



South Africa's recent return to Stage 3 load shedding highlights the ongoing need for reliable and sustainable energy solutions. Trinasolar's advanced portfolio of high-quality photovoltaic modules and energy storage systems are designed to innovatively address the country's energy challenges effectively.Vincent Wu, Global Sales Vice President and MEA MU Head at Trinasolar, commented on this role, saying: "As the energy crisis continues to challenge South Africa and the broader African region, Trinasolar is committed to delivering solutions that address these challenges. Our advanced PV modules and energy storage systems are designed to enable the region's shift to more resilient and decentralised energy infrastructure. At Solar & Storage Live Africa, we're excited to showcase our leading-edge technology that not only meets the immediate energy needs but also positions South Africa on a path toward a greener, more sustainable future."Trinasolar's long-standing presence in South Africa reflects its dedication to providing high-quality and cost-effective solar solutions that support the country's renewable energy ambitions. Trinasolar's Vertex modules are deployed in major utility-scale projects such as the 135MW Merak 1 Project, the 283MWdc Mooi Plaats Photovoltaic Power Plant, and the 195MW Springbok Utility Project, showcasing the company's ability to deliver large-scale, high-impact renewable energy solutions that drive the transition to a more sustainable energy landscape."Trinasolar has been part of the South African energy landscape for over a decade, and our local investments are paying off," says Zaheer Khan, Regional Director for South Africa. "We have emerged as the largest solar equipment supplier in the country, with nearly a gigawatt of solar modules and 250MW of solar trackers delivered to local markets over the past year. Our focus remains on offering high-quality, cost-effective solutions to help South Africa address its energy crisis and move towards a more sustainable future."Key highlights:Trinasolar's portfolio includes a range of high-performance products designed to meet the diverse energy needs of the South African and broader African markets. At Solar & Storage Live Africa, Trinasolar will spotlight two new product launches in South Africa:• Bifacial Vertex N 630W (NED19RC.20): Featuring advanced N-type i-TOPCon technology with 23.3% module efficiency, this module certified with Fire Rating Class A+A and 55mm hail resistance. Besides, it has high resistance against salt, ammonia, sand, PID, LID, LeTID, which means high sustainability in harsh environments and extreme weather conditions.• Anti-Dust Mono Facial Golden Size Module - 630W (NE19R.70): with impressive 23.3% efficiency, the module is optimized for installation with low angle and features a patented frame designed to minimize dust accumulation, ensuring consistent high performance even in the harshest environments.These will be shown along with its flagship modules, including• Vertex N 720W (NEG21C.20): with 23.2% efficiency, the module reduces BOS and LCOE costs by 2-6%. Built on the 210mm i-TOPCon platform, it ensures high reliability with a 30-year power guarantee. Its dual-glass design and advanced technology maximize energy yield while withstanding harsh conditions.• Vertex S+ 460W (NEG9R.28): Designed for residential and C&I rooftops, it features a perfect size with low weight, and up to 23.0% efficiency on the 210mm i-TOPCon platform. Its dual-glass structure ensures durability with up to 25 years product and 30 years power warranty, offering superior resistance to harsh conditions.In addition to its PV modules, Trinasolar will showcase the TrinaStorage Elementa 2 Pro - 5MWh Energy Storage System (ESS), a next-generation solution engineered for South Africa's high temperatures, high humidity, and grid instability. Designed for long-term reliability, Elementa 2 Pro features intelligent hybrid cooling, C5 anti-corrosion certification, and advanced fire suppression technology. Powered by Trinasolar's self-developed 314Ah high-performance battery cells, the system delivers a 15,000-cycle lifespan, reducing lifecycle costs and maximizing efficiency. Trinasolar's continued expansion and innovation in South Africa underline its commitment to supporting the country's renewable energy transition. By offering state-of-the-art solar and storage solutions, the company is not only helping to alleviate the power crisis but also paving the way for a cleaner and more energy-secure future. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.Trinasolar.com.