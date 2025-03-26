ION Storage Systems Continues March Toward Commercialization with Production of Multi-Layer Solid-State Battery Cells

ION Storage Systems (ION) has successfully produced its first multi-layer ceramic solid-state battery (SSB) cell on its semi-automated production line at its Beltsville, MD facility. This latest milestone marks a critical step toward commercializing the company's compression-free, anodeless SSB cell, offering a market-ready solution for a broad range of potential customers.



More Headlines Articles

The breakthrough follows ION's recent announcement that its single-layer, 40×40 mm cell achieved a 25-fold capacity increase and surpassed 1,000 cycles, further validating the company's ceramic SSB platform. By successfully advancing multi-layer cells on semi-automated production equipment in the 40×40 mm cell footprint, ION has taken a considerable step in demonstrating the manufacturing capabilities of its platform at scale."There's a growing demand for safer, more powerful, and fully recyclable batteries, and ION's technology is built to meet that need," said Jorge Diaz Schneider, CEO of ION. "The successful production of our multi-layer solid-state battery cell is a major step toward commercialization, and we're thrilled to reach this milestone. Moving from single-layer lab prototypes to multi-layer, stackable cells typically requires considerable time and effort. Achieving this milestone so swiftly highlights the remarkable team we've built and the efficiency of our product development process."Key Achievements:An elegant, simple, and truly compression-free ceramic solid-state battery that requires no complex compression systems.Successful multi-layer cell production on semi-automated manufacturing equipment similar to what's typically used in lithium-ion production.Form factor relevant for broad applications in commercial and consumer spaces.Opportunity for superior energy density compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries."In an impressively short timeframe, our team has transformed a scientific challenge into an engineering breakthrough," said Dr. Greg Hitz, ION's CTO and co-founder. "By eliminating the need for complex compression and cooling systems, we've developed an anodeless battery that delivers higher power in a smaller footprint—without compromising the inherent safety of our ceramic technology. This 'capital efficient' approach has enabled us to reach key milestones quickly, reinforcing ION's position as a game changer for industries that demand safer, more powerful energy solutions."About ION Storage Systems, Inc.ION Storage Systems offers solid-state battery solutions that prioritize safety, durability, and efficiency. With applications spanning consumer electronics and medical devices, ION's patented, cobalt-free, and nickel-free design offers a sustainable approach to next-generation energy storage. Built on a scalable, modular ceramic structure, ION's batteries are ready to meet the demands of an increasingly electrified world.