Intersolar & ees Middle East 2025 to Take Center Stage at Dubai World Trade Center from April 7–9, 2025.

Dubai, UAE - The Middle East energy market is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by ambitious renewable energy targets, declining solar technology costs, and increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions. Governments across the region are investing heavily in solar power as part of their long-term energy diversification strategies, aiming to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and capitalize on the region's abundant solar resources. Intersolar & ees Middle East is set to return as a major highlight of Middle East Energy 2025, taking place from April 7-9, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



Countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Oman are leading the charge with ambitious solar energy targets. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 aims to generate 50% of its electricity from renewable sources, while the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050 targets 44% clean energy in the energy mix. Solar power is now the cheapest source of electricity in many Middle Eastern nations. Competitive tenders have driven record-low solar prices, with bids reaching as low as $0.0135/kWh in recent auctions, making large-scale solar investments even more attractive. The region is increasingly integrating energy storage solutions with solar projects to enhance grid stability and ensure 24/7 renewable energy supply. Additionally, green hydrogen production is emerging as a strategic industry, leveraging abundant solar resources to produce and export clean hydrogen.Intersolar and ees Middle East 2025, scheduled for April 7-9, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre will provide invaluable insights into market trends, investment opportunities, and technological innovations shaping the future of solar energy in the region. Over the three-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover the latest innovations in photovoltaics, utility-scale solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen, and gain insights into the future of sustainable energy in the MENA region.Cutting-Edge Conference ProgramThe Intersolar & ees Middle East 2025 Conference Program will feature 50 global speakers, engaging in discussions that address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the renewable energy sector. Attendees can look forward to groundbreaking discussions and keynotes, including the Opening Plenary with the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA), which will highlight the latest developments in the industry.In collaboration with MESIA, Intersolar Middle East 2025 is offering a free "Solar Market Outlook 2025" report. This comprehensive analysis provides insights into the MENA region's solar potential and the ongoing energy transition. Download your free copy here .Conference HighlightsLarge, Grid-Scale Storage for Enhanced Flexibility: This session will explore innovative deployment strategies and business models that promote the seamless integration of storage systems, enhancing grid stability and optimizing energy management costs. ​Hydrogen: Markets & Technology: With hydrogen gaining strategic importance globally, this session will discuss policy actions, industry adaptations, and the translation into industrial initiatives amidst challenges like climate change and supply chain crises. ​Hybrid PV Power Plants: Business Models for 24/7 Renewable Supply: Focusing on strategies for delivering continuous renewable power, this session will examine how hybrid systems—combining solar PV with energy storage and other renewables—ensure a consistent and reliable energy supply.Manufacturing Renewable Energy Products/Advanced Technology Development: This session will delve into cutting-edge innovations in renewable energy product manufacturing, from novel materials to advanced production techniques, aimed at optimizing efficiency and reducing costs.Registration Now Open - Free Access to Expo and ConferenceEnergy professionals, innovators, and decision-makers are invited to register early and secure their free badge for this must-attend event. Registration includes access to the expo halls and conference sessions, offering an unparalleled opportunity to network, explore cutting-edge technologies, and stay ahead of market trendsProud SponsorsThis year's event is made possible through the support of leading industry sponsors, including Sponsor Clenergy, Dekra, Kuehne & Nagel, Unisun, HST Nordic.Join us from April 7-9, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre for the most anticipated solar and energy storage event in the region. Online registration is available until show dates.About Intersolar & ees Middle EastIn its ninth year, Intersolar, ees (electrical energy storage) and Middle East Energy are joining forces to offer the industry the ideal energy platform in the MENA region. The 49th Middle East Energy Exhibition will host the Intersolar/ees Middle East exhibition and conference from April 7-9, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE. Intersolar and ees Middle East focusses on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, and energy storage systems. Middle East Energy 2025, which is held under the patronage of the UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, will feature upwards of 1,600 exhibitors from over 90 countries as well as 17 international pavilions and is expected to attract more than 40,000 energy professionals.Intersolar Middle East is part of the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry. Since being founded more than 30 years ago, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, installers, service providers project developers, planners, and start-ups of the solar industry. Intersolar exhibitions and conferences are held in Munich, Long Beach, Gandhinagar, São Paulo, Dubai and Mexico City.ees Middle East is part of the international exhibition series for batteries and energy storage systems and brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as green hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.For more information about the event, please visit: www.intersolar.aeAbout Middle East EnergyBy catering to the entire product spectrum of the power industry, from critical and backup power to energy storage and management, year after year, the event attracts a more diverse audience of professionals seeking to source products from multiple sectors, drive cost-effectiveness and efficiency, and move projects forward.MEE has been an essential part of the Middle East's economic expansion, connecting business and introducing new products to the region to build infrastructure, real estate, and commerce.MEE is now helping governments, organisations and SME's diversify the generation and supply of energy and build a sustainable future.You can read more at www.middleeast-energy.com .Intersolar & ees Middle East ContactSolar Promotion International GmbH | P.O. Box 100 170 | 75101 Pforzheim, GermanyDiana Stunz | Project Manager | Tel: +49 7231 58598-0 | stunz@solarpromotion.comPeggy Härter-Zilay I Head of Group Communication & PR I zilay@solarpromotion.comTo find out more about Middle East Energy, visit:www.middleeast-energy.comFor more information on the invite-only Hosted Buyer Programme, visit:https://www.middleeast-energy.com/en/forms/hosted-buyer-programme.html