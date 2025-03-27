Solar Insure Unveils SI-30 Battery Warranty and Expands Approved Vendor List

Solar Insure introduces the SI-30 Battery Warranty, a 30-year protection solution designed to provide homeowners and solar providers with long-term reliability and confidence in their energy storage systems. This warranty supports the growing need for energy storage in the solar industry and addresses the increasing demand for dependable, future-proof solutions.



In addition, Solar Insure is expanding its Approved Vendor List (AVL) by adding six new solar and storage equipment manufacturers: EG4 Electronics, Fortress Power, FoxESS, Lunar Energy, PointGuard, and QCells. These additions provide solar providers access to a broader range of high-quality products. Solar Insure's rigorous AVL vetting process ensures that all manufacturers meet strict standards for quality, durability, and performance, reinforcing its commitment to offering dependable solutions for homeowners and providers.Solar Insure launches SI-30 Battery Warranty and expands its AVL with six new top-tier solar and storage manufacturers.The Rising Demand for Battery StorageWith energy storage adoption increasing by over 300% since 2020, energy storage is becoming an integral part of solar installations. As approximately one in four solar systems now include a battery, homeowners and solar providers alike require dependable solutions to ensure these systems' long-term functionality and performance."Given the rapid growth of the solar and storage market, the SI-30 Battery Warranty is designed to meet this demand, ensuring that both homeowners and providers have peace of mind about the longevity of their energy systems," said Ara Agopian, CEO of Solar Insure.Key Features of the SI-30 Battery WarrantyDesigned specifically for battery retrofits and standalone storage solutions, the SI-30 Battery ensures that solar providers can re-engage their existing customers and open new revenue streams while homeowners benefit from industry-leading protection.30 Years of Protection: Covers parts, labor, and diagnostics for battery system issues.Battery Replacement: One battery replacement between years 11-30 if capacity falls below 50% after the manufacturer's warranty expires.Seamless Warranty Transfer: Warranty is assigned to the address and easily transfers to a new homeowner with no additional costs.No Hidden Fees: $0 deductible, $0 subscription, and $0 onboarding fees.Manufacturer Default Protection: Solar manufacturer warranty default is backed by an A.M. Best A+ Rated insurance carrier."More than just a warranty, SI-30 Battery represents a shift in how the industry approaches energy resilience," said Dean Chiaravallotti, Chief Revenue Officer at Solar Insure. "By providing homeowners with assurance in their battery investment, we enable solar providers to build long-term trust and provide lasting value."A New Standard for Solar & Storage ProtectionSolar Insure's continued expansion of its AVL and the introduction of the SI-30 Battery further solidify its commitment to delivering long-term value and reliable protection. These initiatives support the broader solar industry in meeting the growing demand for energy storage solutions, contributing to the development of sustainable and resilient solar systems nationwide.About Solar InsureSolar Insure is a leading provider of solar and energy storage warranties. It is dedicated to delivering innovative protection solutions that empower homeowners and solar providers. Solar Insure continues to shape the future of solar and storage reliability through its industry-leading warranty products.